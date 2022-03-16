Texas Woman Takes Spontaneous Fishing Trip, Ends Up Landing 13-Pound Largemouth Bass

Timing is everything. This is especially true when it comes to fishing. Indeed, you never know what you might find when you out into the water and cast your line out. For a Texas woman this week, she ended up landing a 13-pound largemouth bass.

Texas Woman Catches Huge Largemouth Bass

It all started right before her son’s baseball practice. Kellie Renfro had some time before heading to practice. Renfro elected to use that time to hit the water on her boat and do a little fishing. She went with her husband to Lake Nacogdoches in East Texas. She told reporters that she did not immediately catch the big bass. No, they started the evening off with just a two-pound bass. Later, though, she hooked the big one.

She told the media, “I turned to my husband and said, ‘Well, I’ve hooked a stump.” It was not a stump, though. She continued, “Seconds later, that’s when [the fish] started pulling drag, and when I realized I had just hooked into the largest fish I have ever felt. The fight was on.” It was indeed not a stump. It was also not going to be easy to reel in. She had to fight with the largemouth bass to reel him in. It was the biggest fish she had ever caught. However, her husband did help finish the job after ten minutes of fighting with the creature with the help of a net. The official size of the largemouth bass came out to be 26 inches long.

Fishing Guide Lands 500-Pound Sturgeon

Not too long before out in British Columbia, a fishing guide also caught a surprisingly large fish. It was a lot bigger, though, as this sturgeon that he caught was 500 pounds compared to the 13-pound bass caught above in East Texas. It was a huge fish, and it was also an extremely old one. They estimated that particular fish could be over 100 years old. Yves Bisson who caught the fish said, “I have landed over 22,000 sturgeon on my fishing charters.” He continued, “And this was one I’ll never forget.”

He added, “We were all amazed as this fish had no tag and had probably never been caught before.” That’s right. This particular fish did not look as though it had ever been caught before. It was Bisson’s lucky day out in the water. He continued, “We were just able to tag it so it’s probably never been caught.” He concluded, “And now we’re going to release it back into the river.”

You never know what you might find when you go ride out into the river or the lake. One might stumble upon a fish that has never even been caught before. You never know.