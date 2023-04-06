The Keys To Picking Out A Shotgun For Turkey Hunting

Shotguns are probably the most versatile shotgun on the planet. When paired with the right ammo, a shotgun can be delicate enough to drop tiny birds like doves and quail without ruining the meat and big enough to hunt bears. In recent years though, shotguns have become far more specialized. The do-it-all shotguns from the past are still effective. However, modern models optimized for specific applications are becoming more common. Guns specifically designed for the sole purpose of turkey shotguns are major breakthroughs for the turkey hunting world.

Our friends and Black Rifle Coffee Company and Free Range American recently took a deep dive into picking out the right turkey-hunting gun. As hunters get their preparations in order for Turkey season , step 1 in preparing for turkey season should have been attending the National Wild Turkey Federation’s annual convention in Nashville.

How To Pattern A Shotgun For Your Next Gobbler Hunt

Step 2 in preparing for the upcoming turkey season should be to pattern your shotgun. It’s imperative to make sure your scatter gun is dialed in and ready to go when the time comes to pull the trigger.

Whether you’re getting ready for your first turkey hunt or a seasoned hunter that just wants to make sure you don’t miss your next gobbler, patterning your shotgun before you go out on a hunt is an absolute necessity. Mossy Oak has compiled a thorough guide on patterning shotguns. It has all the information you need to be confident your firearm is ready for the moment that big tom turkey comes strutting into your decoy set.

When patterning a shotgun it’s important to try and recreate scenarios you’re likely to encounter while hunting. That means shooting at odd angles and from a seated position at targets from varying yardages. Patterning the gun also gives hunters a chance to test out different types of ammunition to determine which performs best. Using a rest to help stabilize the gun while patterning it is also a great way to ensure accuracy.

The first shot needs to be at about 20 yards with targets being progressively moved back to ranges of 30, 40, and 50 yards. Modern turkey loads are redefining shotshell technology and are capable of effectively dropping birds at longer distances than ever before. The best targets to use are paper silhouettes of life-sized turkey heads. Mossy Oak even has those types of targets available to download for free and print out.

Choosing The Right Shotgun Shells For A Turkey Hunt

These realistic targets will allow you to interpret what kind of pattern your gun shoots and how many pellets you can expect to hit a bird with. At least 20-25 pellets in the bird’s head should be the goal with a 12-gauge shotgun. Making sure you’re using the right shotgun shells is also an important part of preparing for turkey season. The primary shot shell sizes for turkey hunting are 2 ¾, 3, and 3 ½ inches depending on the gauge of the gun. The most preferred type of pellet is either the #4 or #6 shot.