This Louisiana Cowboy Runs a Horse Program for Troubled Youth

One Louisiana cowboy is giving youth a new way to believe in themselves by sharing his own love of horses. Jamon Turner’s efforts with the Louisiana Cowboy program strive to bring something positive to children who have grown up in the cities. Giving area youth who would otherwise likely not have the chance to learn to ride horses, and care for animals within the farming and ranch settings.

When Colorado native Jamon Turner moved to Shreveport Louisiana, he quickly found his calling. Turner was just a youth himself when he first discovered his unending love for the great outdoors while spending time on his grandfather’s Colorado ranch. It was here that he learned the value of hard work while also developing his riding skills.

These skills would lead Jamon Turner down an impressive road building a career as a bull-rider. While the cowboy knew the intensity of the sport, he was never one to let fear stop him from exciting experiences. However, Turner’s career in the bull-riding industry soon ended after he broke an arm during an event.

One Cowboy Strives To Give City Youth Something To Believe In Via Inspiring Equestrian Experiences

When Jamon Turner arrived in Shreveport Louisiana, he soon realized that there was something he could do to help area children expand their horizons beyond the city life. Motivated by his inspiring plan, the former bull-rider found an area in an abandoned lot in which he and his students could bring the dream to life.

Turner and his young helpers went to work. Cleaning the space and working with the horses whenever they had the opportunity. However, this dream wasn’t meant to last; and the group was soon asked to leave the space with Turner’s horses.

Louisiana Cowboy’s Inspiring Program Finally Finds A Home – And Great Success

This was certainly a setback for Turner and his dream for area youth. However, Turner’s commitment to the developing youth program lead him to look at other options. And, soon, he found the perfect situation in which he could continue to build his inspiring program.

Turner approached the local fairgrounds committee looking for a spot to run the program. The committee was eager to help the innovative cowboy develop his program. They decided to provide Turner with a lease; allowing the youth organizer to use the show barns over a ten-week period each season.

“It just catapulted after that,” Turner explains. Soon, area juvenile services programs were sending youth to Turner’s unique program.

“I would literally have some kids that just came from the city who are floating around town with nothing to do in the summertime,” says Turner.

In the beginning, Jamol Turner’s youth program received zero funding. So, Turner kept things running working as a horse trainer to fund the program as best he can. An investment, Turner says, that is absolutely worth it.

“It takes $49,000 to keep a kid incarcerated all year long,” the inspired cowboy explains.

“You can literally run 32 kids through my program at that for 10 weeks,” Turner continues.

“Instead of having kids locked up who didn’t learn anything and back on the streets, you have a kid that’s had some sort of confinement,” he adds. “But he’s been in a structured organization that taught him some kind of trade that whether he decides to go back to school or not, he’s employable.”