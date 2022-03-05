This West Virginia Deer Hunt Produced Over 1,000 Pounds in Venison for Nonprofits

Talk about a feel-good hunting story. A West Virginia deer hunt produced and donated more than 1,000 pounds of venison to local nonprofits.

That’s right, Outsiders — there were close to 90 deer that were harvested as part of the 2021 Morgantown Urban Archery Deer Hunt. The Morgantown City Council approved the hunt as a way to not only reduce the local deer population in and around the community but also to help feed the homeless. Venison from the harvested deer was sent to local kitchens and shelters. And while hunters weren’t required to donate their deer, they were highly encouraged to. Donated deer were harvested at no cost to the hunter.

After the numbers from the hunt came in, Event Volunteer Coordinators Rick Bebout and Paul Crumrine appeared before the city council to share the results. The Voice of Morgantown WAJR also reported on the results.

“The population of the deer in the city is not as high as it was when we started in 2011,” Bebout said. “But our hunters, each year, keep it at a good level.”

The 2021 Morgantown Urban Archery Hunt spanned from September 4, 2021, to December 31, 2021, and then again from January 10, 2022, to January 31, 2022. Bebout said that 16 of the deer were harvested in the West Virginia University Arboretum. Next up there were nine harvested at both the WVU Motorpool and Greenbag Road Hillside, and more than five deer were harvested in other locations around Morgantown.

“Seventy-one of those were antlerless deer. Eighteen of those were antlered bucks, and it’s about the same ratio year to year,” Bebout explained.

Homeless Will Be Eating Venison Thanks to West Virginia Deer Hunt

In total, the 2021 Morgantown Urban Archery Hunt saw 89 deer harvested. Of that number, 35 of them went to local food banks. There, the homeless community will have access to the meat. Those 35 deer equate to approximately 1,083 pounds of ground venison, which helped the program pass the 10,000-pound mark for food donations since the urban archery hunts first started over a decade ago.

It’s clear that Bebout is very proud of that accomplishment.

“Our current donated venison total stands at 10,584 pounds of ground meat,” he said. “Which is a lot of sloppy joes, a lot of hamburgers, a lot of bowls of chili. So, we’re very proud of that.”

Meanwhile, Bebout isn’t the only person gushing about the recent West Virginia deer hunt. Even Morgantown Mayor Jenny Selin spoke about how the event is a positive for the local community.

“I really appreciated how well your program is run,” she said. “How grateful we are that so much meat is donated. It’d be nice if all programs were as well organized and volunteer rich as yours.”