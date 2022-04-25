Three-Legged Dog Fighting Cancer Rescues Otter Pup From Minnesota River

Despite only having three legs, a Minnesota dog named Gus managed to swim the St. Croix River and rescue a small otter pup in trouble.

The heroic tale began on Easter morning when Gus’ owner, Cleo Young, and her grandkids, Ella and Lucy, watched as their loving family dog plunged into the chilly St. Croix River, hyperfocused on something in the water. Moments later, Gus returned to the shore where he laid a small animal at the girls’ feet. It was then that the family realized that their golden doodle had brought them an otter pup.

Without hesitation, the family rushed the tiny otter to the sink to clean off the sand on its body. Then, they drove to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center (WRC) in Roseville. Already, they were in a hurry to get this animal the care it needed. To make matters even more urgent, the facility was closing soon.

“It was kind of a harrowing trip because it was closing at 6 p.m., and we didn’t know if we were going to make it,” Young remembered.

Luckily, they were able to get the otter pup before the doctors in time. The team at WRC quickly worked to raise the baby animal’s temperature, wrapping it in blankets and feeding it from a syringe. According to the wildlife staff, if Young’s dog hadn’t rescued the otter, it likely wouldn’t have survived the conditions on St. Croix River. The otter was too young to be in the river on its own. Instead, it should have still been with its mother in a den. The animal is currently receiving further treatment at another care facility.

“It was definitely an Easter Sunday we will remember for a long time,” Ella Hammerstrand said.

Minnesota Dog That Rescued Otter Pup Still Has to Undergo Chemotherapy

While the story has a happy ending for the otter, Gus still has some obstacles to face in the near future. The friendly goldendoodle is currently fighting cancer, but clearly, he isn’t letting his condition slow him down.

“We thought, Oh this is going to be so sad, he isn’t going to be able to run again like he used to, but this hasn’t slowed him down at all,” Young said.

Previously, doctors had found a tumor on Gus’ leg and had removed it. Unfortunately, though, earlier this year, they found yet another on the same leg and decided to amputate the limb altogether. For any animal, losing a leg is a difficult transition to make. But Gus took it in stride.

“He’s a very friendly, happy, goldendoodle,” Gus’ owner, Cleo Young, said.

Gus still has three more chemotherapy sessions to complete, but if his actions on Easter morning were any indication, the pup won’t let the treatments stop him from living his life, let alone saving another.