trail-cam-captures-footage-of-extremely-rare-siberian-tiger

A German photographer’s trail camera recently picked up some footage of an extremely rare Siberian tiger in Far East Russia.

The camera caught the footage from December 2021 in the snowy forests of far east Russia. Wildlife photographer Sascha Fonseca planned to get one of the endangered cats, however, and he was lucky he did.

Photographer Scores Photo Of One Large Male Tiger

Fonseca waited and waited. His prayers got answered.

“A male Siberian tiger passed by my camera trap deep in the forests of Far East Russia,” Fonseca told PetaPixel. “It turned out that it’s an unknown male which had not been documented yet. So, the researchers I work with during my camera trap project invited me to give him a name.”

The photographer came up with a perfect name for the tiger too. He noticed the tiger had a particular marking, and he thought of Leo. The cat had a “distincitive L pattern on his left cheekbone.” Also, he thought famous Russian writer Leo Tolstoy’s name would work, too.

Fonseca had a second camera nearby, and it caught the moment when “Leo” walked in front of the camera. The tiger looked around to see what was causing the flash and shutter sounds.

Endangered Siberian Tigers Live In Few Wild Places

The Siberian Tiger or Amur tiger is native to the far east in Russia, northeast China, and North Korea. It ran free along the Korean Peninsula, northern China, and eastern Mongolia for years.

Researchers and natives call the tiger several names based on where they find it. Some of the names are “Amur,” “Korean,” “Manchurian,” and “Ussurian” tiger.

Fonseca’s cat photo is rare because an estimated 350-400 adult Siberian tigers remain in the wild. The Wildlife Conservation Society said 95 percent of the cats live in forests in the Russian Far East. They are a crucial part of their ecosystem, but poaching has pushed their population close to extinction. Another factor is they are prey for other animals.

The Wildlife Conservation Society said, “the tiger is a keystone species that require large, intact forest ecosystems and acts as an indicator of overall ecosystem health.” In the 1990s, the group recorded 60-70 tigers poached per year. While Russian and international efforts have stabilized the tiger’s numbers, they are low.

Photographer Doing His Part To Save Tigers

Fonseca’s worked to promote the big cat’s conservation with his photos over the years.

While the rare Siberian tiger may exist in zoos, he admits it’s a miracle that so many live in the wild.

“Only 3-4% of the area of an Amur tiger’s range are protected by wildlife reserves and national parks,” the photographer said.

He admits habitat loss, logging, mining, and a shrinking gene pool also contribute to the declining numbers.

Tigers, not just the Siberian ones, are threatened. PetaPixel mentioned that new initiatives over the years had bumped the tiger numbers up to 5,500 or more globally.