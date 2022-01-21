Two Mountain Lions Fight to the Death on California Street in Terrifying Doorbell Cam Video

A late-night big cat brawl took place outside of San Francisco, CA recently. Two mountain lions fought to the death in the middle of the street.

In Belmont, 20 miles from San Fransisco, the intense fight was caught on a doorbell camera. It took place around 2 a.m on Wednesday. The camera only got part of the big cats’ fight. However, that’s more than enough footage to get an idea of how the fight went down.

The two big cats are seen fighting, and loud growling is accompanying their moves. Eventually, there’s a winner. The winning mountain lion hangs around the neighborhood for a little while before it leaves. To celebrate its victory, the cat drags its dead opponent down the middle of Hastings Drive.

Residents of Belmont are still worried. “Makes me nervous, very nervous,” one resident told Fox 2. “A mountain lion, dragging another mountain lion. Oh my goodness.” They went on to say that they would be warning all of their family before coming into the area. Another resident of the area said that they would be more careful on their evening walks now. Still, others in the area were excited by the catfight. “It’s pretty cool actually. I mean, it’s not just one, it’s two and they were fighting. So that’s not that common,” said Ming Bong Lee.

Neighborhood watchmen will reportedly be on the lookout for the lone big cat.

Mountain Lions Have Less Space to Live, So They Spill Over Into Residential Neighborhoods

The mountain lion didn’t leave any tracks when it left the area, so officials are unsure of where it went. DailyMail reports that it has not been seen since then. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said that the big cat was not a current threat to humans. The deadly fight was just “mountain lions being mountain lions,” according to one wildlife expert. “It is a common occurrence for mountain lions to kill each other over territory,” Tiffany Yap said. “I think sometimes it becomes a greater occurrence when they are boxed in, and their habitat is limited, and so with a lot of habitat loss and fragmentation we might see it a little bit more.”

Mountain lions are an important part of the ecosystem in CA, and they play a big role in the lives of other animal species. Even then, their consistent appearance in residential areas is worrisome to many. In the whole state, there are an estimated 4,000 to 6,000 big cats. Throughout the years, there haven’t been many reports of human-mountain lion interactions, but they do happen. The CDFW reports that, for the most part, any calls they get about the predatory cat are related to livestock or pets.