UN Says Wildfires Worsening Worldwide and Governments Aren’t Prepared

Human-induced climate change has begun to affect our planet in increasingly visible ways. Most recently, the UN has declared wildfires worldwide are worsening. And, sadly, this particular claim sees proof solely from the record wildfires that scorched the Western United States last fall. However, even worse, according to a report from the UN, our world governments are ill-prepared.

According to the AP, global warming, combined with changes in land-use patterns, is sure to increase the number of devastating wildfires that take place in the next few decades. As a result, humans can expect to see global pollution rapidly increase, in addition to a host of other problems.

Outsiders across the U.S. are familiar with the annual wildfires that take place out West each year. However, the outlet reported that even areas that don’t see this mass amount of burning will begin to experience massive blazes over the next several decades.

As per the outlet, the Western U.S., northern Siberia, central India, and eastern Australia have already begun to see more wildfires annually. Further, the likelihood of global catastrophic wildfires could potentially increase by a third by 2050. By the turn of the century, the AP reported these same catastrophes could increase by as much as 50%.

Wildfires Will Likely Scorch Previously Immune Global Regions

We’re accustomed to the drought-stricken regions of the West catching aflame each year. However, even worse, the coldest and most moisture-laden regions on the planet will likely see massive wildfires in the next several decades.

The outlet reported that even the Arctic will not be immune to the grasp of worsening global wildfires. Simultaneously, the tropical regions populating Indonesia and the iconic Southern Amazon could begin to see massive annual blazes.

Andres Sullivan, with the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation in Australia, shared some of his own insight from the UN report.

“Uncontrollable and devastating wildfires are becoming an expected part of the seasonal calendars in many parts of the world.”

Altogether, the study highlights the detriment of these massive and untamable wildfires. The UN report highlights the ways the blazes affect both the health of our planet as well as human health.

The cycle kicks off with global warming, which results in increased droughts and higher temperatures worldwide. This makes it easier for wildfires to start and spread. During which, the flames emit climate-changing carbon into the atmosphere and burn out forests and peatland alike.

World Governments Argue Fighting Vs. Preventing Fires

As a whole, the reduction of these catastrophic blazes see slow response. This is because half the world argues for increased firefighting measures and funds. Simultaneously, the other half pushes for better fire prevention efforts.

Altogether, it places the UN at a standstill, with the U.S. potentially looking to funnel $50 billion into efforts intended to reduce fire risks over the next decade. Steps include more “aggressively” thinning forests near “hot spots.” Here, neighborhoods and nature remain interlinked, one within the other’s backyard.

Meanwhile, UN researchers insist efforts must be taken to prevent increasingly worse wildfires.

Of the crisis, the report’s co-author, Glynis Humphrey, said, “It’s integral that fire be in the same category of disaster management as floods and droughts. It’s absolutely essential.”