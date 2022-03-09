US Fish and Wildlife Service Hiring ‘Grizzly Bear Conflict Manager’

If you’re in the market for a new job, the US Fish and Wildlife Service has you covered. They’re currently hiring a grizzly bear conflict manager. The job is pretty much what it sounds like.

So, Outsiders, if moving to Montana and babysitting grizzly bears sounds like fun, just go ahead and fill out an application now. Oh, but make sure you have “significant grizzly bear handling experience.”

The Purpose Of the ‘Grizzly Bear Conflict Manager’

In all seriousness, the job requires a lot of outdoor expertise.

Bears often have territorial spats, which are best left alone. But that doesn’t mean that other aspects of their lives shouldn’t be closely watched. The grizzly bear conflict manager will work closely with local wildlife agencies to manage bear populations in the area. In addition, they’ll try to prevent contact with humans.

Bear attacks are still pretty rare in the US, but they’re on the rise. This is for a few different reasons. For the most part, it’s due to their habitats getting smaller. As humans continue to expand into otherwise remote regions, bears have no option but to interact with them.

A good example of this is the famed “Hank the Tank” Black bear that was terrorizing residents of South Lake Tahoe. The 500-pound bear (which was actually three different hungry bears) would break into people’s homes and steal food. Wildlife authorities in the area were contacted more than 150 times about the bear(s).

Interactions like this will hopefully decrease thanks to the future grizzly bear conflict manager.

Snowmobiles, Guns, and Bears Are All Part Of the Job

Candidates can expect a very physical and ever-changing job. They’ll split their time between camping in the field and an “adequately lighted, heated, and ventilated office.” Whoever lands the job will have to use many different modes of transportation to do the job well. Walking, boating, flying, and using a snowmobile are all part of the job. Needless to say, the terrain can be harsh.

Of course, grizzly bears are also part of the job. Those aren’t the only big animals that candidates can expect to come into contact with, though. According to the job ad, “the incumbent may be subject to large numbers of biting insects and may be required to work in close proximity to large animals such as a bear and moose.”

The conflict manager will be required to carry a firearm for protection, according to the job ad. It probably wouldn’t hurt to carry bug spray, either.

On top of their field duties, the grizzly bear conflict manager will also supervise a small team.

The successful candidate will be paid between $79,363 – $103,176 per year, according to Business Insider. They’ll need to be located within 100 miles of either Missoula, Bozeman, or Kalispell, Montana.