U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s Theodore Roosevelt Genius Prize: How You Can Win $100K for Wildlife Conservation

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Theodore Roosevelt Genius Prize is the perfect way to promote wildlife conservation.

We know that so many of you Outsiders are very fond of the great outdoors. There’s no denying that the last couple of years has been tough thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. But one bright spot has been the fact that so many people have reconnected with nature. We have found solace, health benefits, physical recreation, and much more just from spending time outdoors. However, we need to remember that our wildlife and their habitats are facing challenges during this time as well.

That’s where the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service comes in. The Theodore Roosevelt Genius Prize Competition is completely centered on wildlife conservation. It seeks innovative solutions to make wildlife conservation relevant to all American people.

The competitions will engage the public to help address six important issues. Those are preventing wildlife poaching and trafficking, promoting wildlife conservation, managing invasive species, protecting endangered species, managing nonlethal human-wildlife conflict, and reducing human-predator conflict.

Martha Williams is the Principal Deputy Director for the Fish and Wildlife Service. She believes that looking at wildlife conservation differently will help us find new solutions.

“Looking at wildlife conservation through a new lens will help us find solutions to the most pressing problems facing our cherished wildlife resources and the habitats they — and ultimately we — depend upon,” she said. “Through these exciting competitions, the Service seeks to engage non-traditional partners and provide opportunities for new partners and networks to source diverse solutions, catalyze new markets, and spark interest and imagination from people across the nation.”

Fish and Wildlife’s Theodore Roosevelt Prize Competition Drives New Ideas for Wildlife Conservation

The history of fish and wildlife conservation in America goes back a very long time. There have been all kinds of major successes to be proud of along the way. But our wildlife today is still facing challenges like climate threats, loss of species, shrinking habitats, new invasive species, diseases, and more. It’s these challenges that demand we come up with new ideas to tackle them.

“Innovation plays a key role in solving these wildlife conservation issues. So, if you’ve ever thought, ‘What if…’ but didn’t know how or where to share your innovation, these prize competitions are for you!”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be awarding up to $600,000 across the six focus areas. In addition, one or more semi-finalists could also win up to $50,000 each. Check out the official video for the competition down below:

The submission deadline for the competitions is April 30, 2022. Meanwhile, judging will occur from May to July of 2022. Winners will then be announced in September. For more information and to apply, click here.