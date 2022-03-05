U.S. Hunter Slapped With Fine After Online Sleuth Proves He Shot Bighorn Sheep in Canada

A Canada online sleuth uncovered an American hunter’s lie after the hunter bagged a Bighorn Sheep, leading to a hefty fine.

Donald Lee claimed he killed a Fannin bighorn sheep in Alaska in 2017. He said he felled the animal with a single rifle shot. Nobody was around, so who would find out if it didn’t exactly happen like that.

He took a photo of his trophy sheep and went on his merry way. That is, until some forensic work by a Canadian and conservation officers. They worked to find out the American took down his sheep outside his native country.

Big Fine For Hunter’s Canadian Sheep

The jig was up. Lee pleaded guilty to his crime of violating federal wildlife protection laws.

According to The Guardian, a Yukon court hit Lee with a $6,700 fine. In addition to the fine, Lee can’t hunt in Canada for five years. He must turn over the trophy sheep head and pay the fine within a year.

“I am regretful for the decisions I made that day,” Lee said in court, CBC reported. “I can’t return the animal to the mountain.”

Lee’s crime comes from that 2017 photo. The hunter was in Alaska’s Nation River area near the Yukon border.

He targeted the grazing sheep less than 200 meters away, took aim, and fired. Unfortunately, the sheep was in Canada, and Lee didn’t have his hunting permit for the neighboring country.

The hunter told the court he realized his mistake after bagging the Canadian sheep, which led to the fine.

“I suppose I could have contacted someone to get in touch with the Canadian authorities somehow. Instead, I made some poor decisions,” Lee wrote in a statement read to the court.

Lee did what any track-covering hunter would do. He filled out paperwork saying the kill happened in Alaska. Then he ate the sheep meat, took the carcass to a taxidermist, and then put the sheep on his wall at home.

But it was posting the old trophy photo online that told the man’s crime.

Photos Revel Man’s Crime

The images posted to a sheep hunting forum included the date and geolocation. Somebody saw it, looked into that hidden data, and tipped off Yukon conservation officers.

From there, all they had to do was send a helicopter out to the probable area and recreate the crime scene. Officials used landmarks, distinct rocks, and trees to prove Lee’s crime.

Good for the Canadians for their investigation, but you have to wonder how much fuel they spent to get to the location. Also, how about the man-hours. Hopefully, that fine will recoup some of those costs.

Canadian court attorney Noel Sinclair said he hoped the fine would “send a strong message to the public about the price” of illegal hunting.

“Unethical hunters will pay when they are careless or deliberately turning a blind eye to the regulatory requirements for hunting in the Yukon,” Sinclair added.