U.S. Hunters Have Imported a Staggering Amount of Trophies in Recent Years: By the Numbers

American hunters are going abroad for trophy hunts and coming home with staggering numbers of trophies in recent years.

Officials say hunters have brought back more than 700,000 hunting trophies. Those numbers include skulls, mounts, and teeth, among other items of exotic animals like giraffes, rhinos, and zebras.

The Hill reported on U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service data pulled by the Center for Biological Diversity over four years.

“The vast volume of hunting trophies pouring into the United States represents a massive exploitation of wildlife during a global extinction crisis,” Tanya Sanerib, international legal director at the center, said in a press release.

Numbers Show Hunters Love Their Trophies

During the four-year term, 2016 and 2017 saw a combined 218,069 trophies. While 2017 saw a decline, the numbers rose to 212,393 the following year. The 2019 total came in at 234,532. The center attributed the increase to wealthy hunters who continued to travel amid the pandemic.

Between 2019 and 2020, the numbers declined because of COVID-19 travel restrictions. But researchers found 2020 to have a significant number of trophies, with 55,990 entering the country during that specific period.

Data collectors said giraffe trophies only dropped slightly in 2020 despite the pandemic.

Center Calls Out Trophy Hunters During Pandemic

Sanerib called out the trophy hunters determined to jet-set while most Americans were on lockdown.

Despite overall import numbers dropping between 2019 and 2020, certain animal groups saw trophy numbers increasing.

For example, Zebra trophy imports came in at 3,795 in 2019. The following year, they skyrocketed to 7,199.

Numbers Don’t Lie With Americans Loving Their Trophy Hunts

The Humane Society International, the international nonprofit organization, said Americans were the top importer of hunting trophies. They said hunters bring in about 345 trophies per day.

Conservationists hope that the Biden administration and most Americans see the data. They hope folks work toward creating stronger conservation laws and measures.

“Giraffes, rhinos, and other imperiled animals are gunned down for trophies, along with animals from wallabies, zebras, and porcupines to birds and lizards,” Sanerib said.

Sanerib urged the Biden administration to look at how greenlighting creates a “biodiversity emergency” worldwide.

Some Hunted Animals Are Now Extinct

Trophy hunting and other hunting activities often target male animals. Along with changing environmental conditions, these males can die and cause any species to go extinct quickly.

Sustainability For All, another group tracking the earth’s species, has a list of animals close to extinction. Four animals, Javan rhinoceros, Cheetah, Tiger, and Asian elephant, are hunted and often seen as species close to extinction.

Others include red tuna, Vaquita porpoise, mountain gorilla, Irrawaddy river dolphin, Sumatran orangutan, and baulan turtle.

A group of 13 animals is now extinct because of hunting efforts.

These animals are Tasmanian Tiger, Passenger Pigeon, Great Auk, Quagga, Falkland Islands Wolf, Zanzibar Leopard, Caribbean Monk Seal, Carolina Parakeet, Atlas Bear, Toolache Wallaby, Sea Mink, Bubal Hartebeest, and Steller’s Sea Cow.