Utah Auctioning Off Years Worth of Antlers, Furs Confiscated From Poachers for Wildlife Conservation

Utah will be holding an auction for hundreds of antlers and dozens of taxidermy mounts that will benefit the state’s wildlife conservation efforts. The event also helps raise awareness regarding the impact that poaching has on the state.

On Monday, April 25, hunters and wildlife enthusiasts will have a chance to browse antlers from elk and deer as well as horns from moose and pronghorn. There will also be bobcat furs, taxidermy, forfeited traps, bows, and other assorted items available for bidding.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) seized many of these items from poaching investigations within the past few years. Oftentimes, authorities will order guilty individuals to forfeit these items for the purpose of public bids. Meanwhile, others were from roadkill remains that were salvageable as mounts or other displays. All proceeds will benefit Utah’s conservation efforts, aiding the very animals that died from illegal or tragic causes.

Utah Antler Auction Raises Awareness for Impact of Poaching on Conservation Efforts

Regarding the source of these antlers and related items, DWR Capt. Chad Bettridge stressed just how destructive poaching can be to the area’s ecosystem and hunting community. Ultimately, the sheer amount of antlers and lots available at the auction will demonstrate just how much poaching and roadkill have an impact on the state’s wildlife.

“It is quite a sight to see all of these antlers, but the sad reality is that the majority of them are evidence of illegally killed wildlife,” Bettridge said in a press release. “Poaching steals that opportunity away from law-abiding hunters and other wildlife enthusiasts to enjoy these animals. On average, each of our conservation officers covers around 1,500 square miles in their patrol area. We need the public’s help in enforcing wildlife laws, which help to maintain healthy wildlife populations for future generations to enjoy.”

According to Utah’s DWR, this is far from the first antler auction that the state has held. In fact, Utah has been holding these auctions for several decades. Typically, the state holds a bidding every four years. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, they had to postpone 2020’s auction until now. The last auction the area held was in 2016.

This year’s auction will take place at the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range in Salt Lake City. While folks can browse the lot in person, the auction will actually take place online from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 25. In order to place a bid on one or more of the items, folks will have to pre-register through the TNT Auction website prior to the start of the auction. They must also pay for and remove their items by the end of the event, 8 p.m. on April 26.