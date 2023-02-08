Utah Temporarily Bans Shed Hunting Until May as Deer Population Struggles

To better protect the deer population in Utah, officials have temporarily suspended shed hunting in the state. Every year an estimated 200,000 people head out to look for antlers and horns shed by wildlife.

However, now they’ll have to find something else to do in place of shed hunting. On Tuesday, officials at the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced a “statewide emergency closure” of shed hunting on all private and public lands in Utah. The ban will last through the end of May.

In addition, this marks the first time the agency has had to implement the measure since 2017. Once officials end the ban, people can look for antlers.

The announcement also comes after state wildlife biologists finished their yearly winter fieldwork at the end of 2022 to study mule deer body conditions and survival rates of fawns.

According to division leaders, they concluded that fawn survival rates were hurt by “extreme cold and increased snowpack.” This study could also indicate the same struggles in adult deer.

Utah wildlife official says ban on shed hunting will ‘minimize a major source of disturbance’ for deer

Sadly, populations have plummeted from about 384,000 deer in 2015 to 305,700 as of December 2021. Experts believe this is mainly because of damaging drought conditions in the state.

According to Justin Shirley, the director of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, the new measure announced Tuesday aims to decrease the interactions between humans and deer during a crucial time in deer survival rates.

“In these types of conditions, big game animals are weakened and highly vulnerable to repeated human-caused disturbances. The unnecessary expenditure of energy and stress associated with disturbance — like being repeatedly followed by someone gathering shed antlers — may significantly decrease the survival rates of big game animals, particularly deer, this winter,” he said.

He continued: “Closing the shed antler and horn gathering season will minimize a major source of disturbance in the areas and during the periods when big game animals are the most exposed and vulnerable,” he added.

Additionally, Shirley urges people who engage in other outdoor hunting sports to be mindful of deer. He notes people should avoid them in the coming months.

According to Utah Division of Wildlife Resources spokeswoman Faith Heaton Jolley, the new ban includes those who partake in the ethics course that the state requires for shed hunting.

Meanwhile, wildlife conservation officers will undergo more patrols to enforce the new ban and may cite people caught shed hunting. Jolley said people could get back to shed hunting after April 30.