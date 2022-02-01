Utah Woman Dies After Suffering Gunshot Wound in Hunting Accident

A 58-year-old woman from Utah was killed during a freak hunting accident. The woman was out hunting with two different family members that day. She was about 10 miles away from Echo, Utah.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, she walked back the ATV the group was using at about 11 a.m. When she went to sit down, she accidentally caused a gun in the vehicle to fire. When the firearm discharged accidentally it hit her right in the midsection.

The other two family members called for help right away. When first responders arrived at the scene they did everything they could to save the woman. Tragically, she passed away.

At this time, the shooting is currently being identified as accidental. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is going to continue to investigate to make sure nothing else was going on. At this time, they are not revealing the woman’s name that was killed in the freak accident.

Unfortunately, there are many hunting-related accidents that occur each year. According to Know Your Rights, there are about 100 people that die nationwide from hunting accidents each year. The number is usually not too high because most states require young hunters to pass a firearms safety course.

Man Accidentally Shoots and Kills Daughter in Tragic Hunting Accident

Unfortunately, there have been quite a few examples of tragic hunting incidents in the last year or so. In November of last year, an 11-year-old girl was killed in East Texas. She was out hunting with her father when he allegedly accidentally shot her. According to CBS19, she was shot with a 30-30 rifle. The rifle was lying on a seat in the vehicle they were riding that day. He went to clear the hammer since he thought the gun had been loaded.

The gun was actually loaded and ended up going off and shooting the young girl. Paramedics quickly arrived to try to save the girl. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she ended up sadly passing away. A GoFundMe was set up to help pay for her funeral expenses. There were no arrests related to the tragedy.

Meanwhile, Bianca Rudolph and her husband, big game hunters, traveled to Zambia. She died from a fatal shotgun blast right in the heart. She was killed close to the remote hunting cabin they were staying in. The New York Times reported that the husband said her shotgun went off by accident when she was packing it. However, suspicions were quickly aroused when he reportedly told law enforcement he wanted her body cremated as quickly as possible.

The FBI believes he orchestrated the whole scenario in order to collect $4.9 million in life insurance benefits. If he is charged, he will serve 20 years. His trial begins on February 28.