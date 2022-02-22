Vermont Considering Proposal for Fall Moose Hunt

Officials in Vermont are considering a proposal for a fall moose hunt that would help lessen the impact that winter ticks have on them.

That’s right, Outsiders. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is proposing to issue 100 hunting permits in the northeastern corner of the state. That proposal was recently accepted by Vermont’s Fish and Wildlife Board. As part of the deal, the state will issue 60 “either sex” hunting permits and 40 antlerless-only hunting permits for the 2022 season. The move will hopefully help to address the impact that ticks have on the species.

It’s been an ongoing discussion for some time now. Last year, biologist Nick Fortin used the COVID pandemic to help describe why a fall hunt is necessary.

“People learning about COVID has helped them understand disease ecology and the whole density thing,” he told Seven Days. “With moose, it’s tick, not a virus, but it’s the same principle: If you have fewer hosts or you spread your hosts out more — if you socially distance your hosts — the disease or parasite or virus doesn’t spread as well.”

Just for the record, Fortin says that winter ticks kill moose in a gruesome manner. First things first, they latch on to the host early in the winter and then spend their life cycle attached. They feed on the moose’s blood, weakening it so severely that it’s more vulnerable to other pests and even things like habitat change.

“The choice is, as a manager, do you let unfold what we see now, which is these calves trying to make it to their first birthday in May and dying a lingering death by having the blood sucked out of them? Or do you choose to have a hunt in the fall where you harvest those animals where they are still in good condition and utilize the meat?”

Not Everyone Thinks a Fall Moose Hunt Is a Good Idea for Vermont

Brenna Galdenzi is the president of Protect Our Wildlife. She doesn’t believe that it’s necessary to kill any more moose by the way of hunting. Deep down, she thinks the agency is just trying to get more money from hunters. Why you may ask? To support the Fish & Wildlife Department’s $20 million annual budget.

“In 2021, to say you need to kill moose to kill the ticks that are killing the moose is a really unacceptable wildlife management perspective,” she said. “We know that moose hunting in Vermont is something that brings a lot of money into the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.”

As it currently stands, hunting permits in the state of Vermont cost residents $100 and non-residents $350.

But Hal Blood is a longtime hunting guide in the nearby state of Maine. He says that it’s more ethical to hunt them than it is to let the ticks feast.

“They suffer through the whole winter and then just die,” he said. “Nature’s way is cruel. But it happens because of overpopulation. Our goal is to manage for healthy moose, regardless of how many moose that is. A healthy moose population is going to be more resilient to pests and parasites and impacts of climate change that we haven’t even thought of yet.”