Vermont Free Ice Fishing Day Set for End of Month: What to Know

Okay, folks. This one goes out to all of you fishermen out there. The state of Vermont will be holding its Free Ice Fishing Day at the end of the month.

Ice fishing is one of the best ways to get outdoors and have fun with friends and family. Speaking of which, the state of Vermont is one of the best places to experience it for the first time. They offer one of the greatest varieties of freshwater ice fishing in the entire northeast. So, folks, now is your chance. If you have ever wanted to try it out but never got around to it, there is a great opportunity to cross it off your bucket list.

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife will be holding its annual Free Ice Fishing Day on the last Saturday in January — January 29, 2022. That will be a day that anyone — both state residents and non-residents — can go ice fishing in Vermont without a fishing license. The Fish and Wildlife Commissioner, Christopher Herrick, explained how ice fishing is a great way to show people how fun fishing really is.

“Ice fishing can be a great way to introduce people to how much fun fishing can be,” Herrick explained. “Showing youngsters or adult new anglers how to jig for perch or how to use tip-ups is rewarding, and it can provide an excellent meal of fresh fish.”

And the best part? The ever-lasting memories that participants will make with their loved ones.

“Perhaps best of all — the experience almost always creates fond memories to last a lifetime,” he said.

Don’t worry if you need help. Check out the department’s Virtual Clinic. They will go over all of the basics you need to get out on the ice.

Some of the Best Ice Fishing Opportunities in Vermont

If you are a resident of Vermont, then there’s a chance that you already know some of the best ice fishing spots. But for those of you who may be looking to travel to the area, we have got you covered. Take a look down below at some of the best ice fishing spots in the state.

For starters, Lake Champlain has always been one of the premier fishing destinations in Vermont. It also offers a lot of different ice fishing opportunities. You can find several different species in the 120-mile long lake including, landlocked salmon, lake trout, northern pike, yellow perch, white perch, walleye, and crappie.

Lake Champlain may very well be the best spot, there’s no arguing that. But there are plenty of other lakes and ponds in the state as well. Click here to see a list of state waters that anglers will be allowed to fish.