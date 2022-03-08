Vermont Plans Another Moose Hunt for Fall to Reduce Population

Vermont moose are struggling to survive a massive tick infestation, and wildlife experts are proposing a unique solution to the problem.

Based on University of Vermont studies, the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department thinks the way to protect the fragile population of moose is actually to depopulate them. Officials hope that decreasing the number of moose could reduce tick transmission and stabilize the population, VT Digger reports.

As a result, the department plans to issue an additional 100 moose-hunting permits in Vermont this October. The wildlife board approved the proposal last month, and now plans to issue 60 “either-sex” permits and 40 “antlerless” permits.

Last year, in the program’s inaugural cycle, more than 6,000 applicants vied for the 100 permits. After the season concluded, Vermont reported a total cull of 62 animals.

Ticks pose a serious health risk to Vermont moose calves

So why do ticks present such a desperate situation for conservationists? Winter ticks do not spread diseases, luckily, but they do swarm to large animals like moose during cold snaps. According to researchers, more than 90,000 ticks can feed off of a single moose at a time, effectively draining its blood like a parasite bleeding a host. The overwhelming tick bites can decrease fertility in fully-grown adults, as well as flat-out kill calves trying to grow up strong.

The university study used tracking collars to monitor 126 different moose in the wild. Researchers found that “survival of adult moose remained relatively good, but birth rates were very low and less than half of the calves survived their first winter.”

Nick Fortin, Fish & Wildlife’s lead deer researcher, said that ticks began posing health risks to moose about 10 years ago. The ticks are not an invasive species; but they have unnaturally grown in numbers due to an increase in moose population over the years. Currently, there is more than one moose per square mile in the northeast corner of the state.

“Moose densities greater than one per square mile support high numbers of winter ticks. This negatively impact moose health and survival,” Fortin said in a press release.

Will the state continue the program in the future?

Similar to 2021, hunters can bid on the 100 permits for October’s moose season through a lottery drawing during the first week of August. Officials hope the hunt will reduce the population by 5 percent, or about 51 to 64 moose, according to a Fish & Wildlife press release.

Fortin also said that Vermont may consider issuing more permits in the future if the program fixes the tick issue and improves the quality of life for the moose population.

“We may want to back off if things change, but this is a long-term plan,” he said.

Fortin said the moose population peaked in 2005 at around 4,800 animals in the area. He said that number was terribly unsustainable; and said the moose suffer from a loss of habitat if the population is not kept in check.