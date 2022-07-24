11-foot Alligator Lets Out Bone-chilling Roar as Deputies Wrangle the Massive Reptile: VIDEO

On Friday, Sheriff’s deputies in Tampa, Florida, trapped an alligator after someone found it under their Jeep. However, the alligator was feeling particularly sassy that day.

In a recent video, viewers can see the 11-foot-long reptile roaring as officials tried to remove it from the property. Thankfully, a bystander captured the backtalking moment while the deputies tried to wrangle the massive alligator.

According to reports from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, local deputies responded to the home around 1 a.m. after the homeowner found the giant gator underneath their Jeep.

“Have you ever heard an alligator ROAR?” the sheriff’s office posted on their official Facebook page, along with a video of the gator belting out the roar.

In the clip, you can see a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer assist deputies as they try to restrain the alligator. However, almost immediately, the brazen beast lets out a monstrous roar.

As you can tell from the video, the gator wasn’t going to go down without a fight. It rolled around several times on the ground and even took out the homeowner’s light pole, according to the sheriff’s office.

Per the FWC, alligators live in Florida’s marshes, swamps, rivers, and lakes. The reptile is also found in all 67 counties.

However, even most brief encounters with a gator can turn fatal. For instance, an 80-year-old Florida woman met her unfortunate demise when two alligators attacked her. The incident occurred at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Englewood, Florida. When she fell into a pond at the country club, the gators attacked the older woman as she struggled to get out of the pond. Sadly, she didn’t survive.

Florida sees spike in alligator attacks this year

Unfortunately, the attack is just one of many this year. So far this year, Florida has had three fatalities due to alligator attacks. In one of the tragedies, a Florida man was killed after looking for his frisbee on May 31.

Outside of Florida, another man was killed near a retention pond in South Carolina on June 24.

Less than a week after the woman was killed, a man was also attacked by an alligator on Wednesday. The incident occurred about 30 miles away from the other attack. Officials said the man was being treated “for a serious injury in his arm.”

The sunshine state is known to be the home of alligators, and Florida residents often have run-ins with the reptiles near their homes and golf courses.

However, attacks, especially fatal ones, are rare.

“With how many people there are and how many alligators there are, it’s really surprising it doesn’t happen more often,” said Frank Mazzotti, professor of wildlife ecology and member of the “Croc Docs” at the University of Florida.