2-Year-Old Bites, Kills Snake After It Bit Her First

Two-year-olds can be as mean and spiteful as they can be sweet. Unfortunately for one unlucky snake, they learned the hard way. In Turkey last week, one brave girl had been playing outdoors when she picked up a snake and began messing with it. In response, it struck out and bit her on the lip. Not to be outdone, her parents found her with the snake clenched between her teeth. In the end, the incident was certainly terrifying for the little girl’s parents. However, after being taken in for treatment, she seems to be doing more than fine.

According to Complex, the two-year-old girl sustained the snake bite on August 10th. Neighbors heard her cry out after the snake bit her. When they approached, they saw the child had the 20-inch long reptile clenched between her teeth.

In detailing the incident, the girl’s father, Mehmet Ercan, said, “Our neighbors have told me that the snake was in the hand of my child, she was playing with it and then it bit her. Then she [had] bitten the snake back as a reaction.”

When the neighbors discovered a bite mark on the little girl’s lip, she was taken to the hospital for treatment. So far, she seems to be recovering well. Nevertheless, the outlet stated there was some concern at the time. 12 of the 45 total snake species found in Turkey are venomous. Newsweek reports the young girl’s recovery is especially relieving. Because two-year-olds boast significantly smaller body mass, they are typically much more vulnerable to the effects of a venomous snake bite.

Tens of Thousands of People Die From Snake Bites Annually

Our reptile-battling two-year-old appears to be one of the lucky individuals that did not sustain a venomous snake bite. That said, there are still thousands of people that die each year as a result of a snake bite. In light of the unusual incident earlier this month, we’re here to take a look at just how many encounters there are. And we’re also going to explore how you can avoid a face-to-face battle with a slithering reptile.

Per Newsweek, the World Health Organization estimates that 5.4 million people are bitten by snakes each year, with half of those encounters involving the venomous variety. Of those venomous encounters, it’s thought that between 81,000 and 138,000 people die each year. In addition, the outlet states three times that number of victims suffer permanent paralysis and even amputation.

Dr. Drew Ricketts, an assistant professor and extension wildlife management specialist at Kansas State University, spoke out about how to avoid snake encounters following the toddler’s strange bout.

“Most of our snake species, unless you surprise them or step really close to [one], they are not going to strike at you most of the time,” he began. “If you are not fooling with the snake they typically are not going to strike at us.”