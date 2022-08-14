2022 Sturgeon Moon: See Incredible Pics of the Last Supermoon of the Year

Viewers were dancing in the moonlight after the last supermoon of the year, dubbed the Sturgeon Moon, took the celestial stage on August 11. After the out-of-this-world moment, many onlookers uploaded their stellar photos of the event.

Among the viewers was Gianluca Masi, the founder of the Virtual Telescope project, who broadcasted a full moon live stream of the Sturgeon supermoon.

The #Supermoon was a huge show here in #Rome. Here are some images of mine!https://t.co/0HHLlkKhFy pic.twitter.com/V8H7FovExq — Gianluca Masi (@masi_gianluca) December 13, 2016

“Despite the clouds, I could image and share with our community the Sturgeon supermoon while it was setting behind the St. Peter’s Dome and Basilica in Rome, Italy,” Masi wrote in a statement.

Onlookers snap stellar pics of 2022’s final supermoon

While some onlookers were concerned about how the full moon washed out the Perseid meteor shower, which peaked on August 12, the supermoon still garnered tons of views worldwide. All over the world, moon gazers posted snaps of Earth’s neighbor rising near cities, forests, and oceans.

The supermoon was slightly larger than the usual full moon, although it’s hard to spot the difference without advanced telescopes.

NEW YORK , NY – AUGUST 11: The last supermoon of the year rises over Lower Manhattan of New York City, United States on August 11, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The moon peaked on August 11 at approximately 9:36 p.m. EDT. In addition, the moon was within 90% of its closest approach to Earth, making it a “supermoon,” according to retired NASA astrophysicist Fred Espanak.

The supermoon known as the Sturgeon full moon rises in the sky next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France on August 10, 2022. The Sturgeon Moon is the last super-moon of 2022 (Photo by Adnan Farzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

How Many Supermoons Will There Be in 2023?

Additionally, the event followed three supermoons in May, June, and July. According to Espanak, next year will bring four consecutive full supermoons, as will 2024. However, the definition of “supermoon” can vary depending on who you ask.

The sturgeon moon, named by the Native American Algonquin tribe after they mostly caught sturgeon fish during this time of year, ends this year’s series of four supermoons, which first began in May, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The Sturgeon supermoon, the final supermoon of the year, rises over the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool. Picture date: Thursday August 11, 2022. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

“At certain times of the year, the moon is at its closest point to Earth and these are called supermoons,” said Mike Hankey, operations manager for the American Meteor Society. “It’s just a natural point of the moon’s orbit. At each extreme, the moon is either a little bigger or a little bit smaller (at its furthest point), but it is not a huge difference.”

In addition, the Perseid meteor shower lasts from July 14 to September 1, and this year’s barely visible peak occurred at 11 p.m. ET on Friday, according to EarthSky.