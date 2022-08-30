6-Year-Old Girl ‘Hysterical’ Following Close Encounter With Shark in Hawaii: VIDEO

A 6-year-old girl experienced a once-a-lifetime situation when she encountered a shark while on vacation in Hawaii earlier this summer.

In June 2022, 6-year-old Anela Rezentes revealed that while she was playing in the water on Kalama Beach in Kailua, Oahu when she bumped into something with her head. She then discovered the thing she ran into was actually a shark. The whole ordeal was actually caught on camera.

The little girl ran to her mother, who was just feet away taking videos, and told her what happened while uncontrollably crying. “By the time she came out of the water, she was hysterical,’ Rezentes’ mother, Sheri Gouveia reportedly recalled. “I was like oh my gosh. So I ran up, but I was looking for it but couldn’t see it. I didn’t realize it was actually a shark. That’s what shocked me.”

It was revealed that the shark was a blacktip shark. Although alarming, it is considered timid and feeds on fish in shallow waters. While the 6-year-old got out of the water and was unharmed, the situation could have turned out differently if the shark felt threatened.

Shark Sightings Occurred Nationwide Over Last Weekend

Meanwhile, Fox News reports that sharks were spotted near the beaches of California, Massachusetts, and Hawaii over the weekend. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Shartivity app reportedly recorded more than 20 sightings over the course of two days off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The media outlet revealed that the number of predatory fish is in addition to five separate detections of known sharks. This includes Luke, Cheerio, Ronald Tarentino Jr., and Kendel. Ronald Tarentino Jr. was notably detected twice, at two buoys, one close to Provincetown, Massachusetts. The app further reported that Race Point Beach was closed for an hour following another shark sighting prior to the start of the weekend.

On the West Coast, Los Angeles County lifeguards reportedly warned beachgoers about a 6-to-8-foot-shark near the El Porto area of Manhattan Beach on Friday (August 26th). The lifeguards announced in a tweet, “The citing was confirmed by a Lifeguard and [two] surfers in the area. No signs of aggressive behavior were observed. Beachgoers [and] surfers in the area were notified of shark sightings.”

The lifeguards also shared that Baywatch Redondo completed a search of the area and didn’t find anything. ‘Lifeguards will remain on scene to monitor the situation.”

As for Hawaii, beachgoers were alerted by shark warning signs on Oahu’s North Shore. Media outlets revealed that the signs were posted after there were sightings of a 6-foot-long “non-aggressive” shark. FOX News went on to add that scientists have also cited warming ocean temperatures and a resurgence of bunker fish for the increase in sightings.