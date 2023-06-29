‘Acrobat’ black bear shows just how much their species loves our bird feeders

It’s black bear vs fortified bird feeder in this fantastic footage as a particularly dexterous bruin pursues a favorite target of his species.

If you live in bear country, chances are you’re aware of how much American black bears (Ursus americanus) love bird feeders. We fill them with the intent of feeding birds, of course. But to a bear, that’s an easy, tasty, and nutritious meal.

Whether you’re using safflower seed, sunflower seed, or a garden variety mix, bird feed is rich in fat, carbohydrates, and calories – all things bears crave naturally. And considering they can (literally) pick up the scent of a pile of seeds from a mile away, well, we might as well call them bear feeders, too.

In fact, one of the main points of being BearWise – the black bear safety campaign by southeastern bear biologists – at home is to remove bird feeders as they directly attract black bears in bear country. And we now have glorious footage to illustrate the lengths they’ll go to secure this snack:

Filmed by Bethyn Wadzinski Baldauf in her own backyard, the video showcases a black bear skillfully transferring her footing from a tall evergreen tree to the steel cable Baldauf has hung their bird feeder from. She is obviously expecting bears, as both this cable and bird feeder have been fortified to the point where they hold the weight of this bruin without wavering.

It’s impressive and amusing, to be sure. But it’s also habituating this bear to expect food in their yard, something that is certainly not BearWise.

Help protect our charming black bears

Baldauf’s original video, which has almost 3 million views on TikTok, is cropping up all over the internet this week. And for obvious reason: this bear, likely a young sow (female), is as skilled and dexterous a climber as her kind come. She’s beyond charming to watch, especially as she makes a (thankfully) solid landing on her backside and flashes a befuddled look after Baldauf’s fortified bird feeder thwarts her.

Yet all of the above is exactly why we need to have this bear’s best interests in mind. We love seeing bears, and being able to watch them safely (as Baldauf does from indoors) is a magnificent experience. But habituating bears to expect food at and/or near human dwellings is statistically the leading cause of bear euthanization.

Once bears become habituated to human food sources, they’re much more likely to be deemed a “nuisance bear” by local wildlife officials. These bears can be relocated and hazed first if they aren’t exhibiting aggression. And bears that do sometimes damage property or even lash out at people. We don’t want to be responsible for any of this, let alone their euthanizing, right? Just look at how magnificent they are!

Sadly, habituated bears are often hit by cars, too. The list goes on, and the absolute best way we can help them thrive and survive is by being BearWise.

How to be BearWise at home

Moreover, feeding bears intentionally or even unintentionally is illegal in some states. These laws help prevent dangers for neighborhoods and residents in general, so be sure to check your local fish and game agency guidelines on wildlife feeding regulations.

And no matter what, “When bears are active, the best option is to remove bird feeders,” the BearWise campaign cites. Here in the southeast, bears are active year-round, however. So if you live in Appalachian bear country, Florida, etc. and see bears from time to time (or often), it’s time to put those bird feeders away.

Be sure to read through BearWise’s full range of home tips above for more.

For tips on how to be safe out in the wilds of bear country, see our National Parks Journal: How to Be BearWise with Great Smoky Mountains’ Lead Wildlife Biologist.