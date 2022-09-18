Alabama Police Officers Remove Monster Gray Rat Snake From Person’s Toilet: PHOTO

It’s not something you see every day, but when you do, it truly haunts you. Authorities in a suburb of Alabama were called to a residence when a gray rat snake was found in a resident’s toilet on Friday (September 16th).

In a Facebook post, the Eufaula Alabama Police Department shared details about its interaction with the gray rat snake. “We never know from one day to the next what kind of call we will receive during our shift. Today was no exception, however, a snake in the toilet wasn’t on our list of possibilities.”

The authorities further explained that the day shift ended up removing the unwelcome visitor and released it to a more suitable habitat. There was also reassurance that the snake was a harmless gray rate snake. “In the snake’s defense, he was just trying to reach the homeowner about their car’s extended warranty,” the police department jokingly added.

Although not common, finding snakes in a toilet seems to be happening frequently. It was previously reported that a 12-foot-long python was discovered in a Thailand family’s bathroom recently. It was noted that the reptile actually reached the washroom through the toilet.

A Gray Rat Snake Can Measure at a Maximum Length of 101 Inches

According to Outdoor Alabama, the gray rat snake may be harmless but definitely can be intimidating. The reptile, which is nicknamed chicken snake or oak snake, can measure up to a maximum length of about 101 inches. It is a subspecies of the black rat snake, which has a maximum length of 84 inches.

The gray rat snake has distinct characteristics. It has a gray background color with brown to dark gray blotches. Its belly is also white with boxlike dark gray to brownish blotches. The reptile will have dark spots that become stripes under its tail as well. “Variations in color are noticeable in gray rat snakes with individuals in south Alabama being much lighter than those found elsewhere in the state.”

Outdoor Alabama also reveals that the gray rat snake appears in most kinds of terrestrial habitats. However, it is mostly seen in areas where forests and farmlands are intermixed. This means small rodents tend to be the snake’s prime meals. The adult snake eats both mice and eggs mainly. But will go for other types of prey. This includes birds, insects, rats, bats, and other small mammals. Juvenile snakes tend to mainly eat lizards and small frogs for their diets.

In regards to life expectancy of a gray rat snake, it was noted that the snakes tend to mate from April to June and will lay 5-30 eggs from June to August. The average clutch size is 12 to 18 and the eggs will attach between 8 to 10 weeks, with hatchings being 11 to 16 inches long. Life span evens 20 years in captivity.