Alabama Tornado Aftermath Photo Posted on Social Media is Haunting

Though far from the most tornado-prone state in the country (which is Texas, for those curious, with over 150 twisters per year), Alabama is no stranger to severe weather, either. On average, the Cotton State contends with around 40 tornadoes annually as part of what climatologists call “the new Tornado Alley.”

That said, no amount of experience can prepare you for the deathly quiet that precedes the storm. As the world plunges into darkness, the sound of a freight train barreling forward at full speed rips through the clouds, the earsplitting roar piercing the air for miles around. And in its wake, even the weakest tornado can leave a path of devastation, carving up entire communities without prejudice.

As night fell on Tuesday (November 29), forecasters warned residents that the threat had yet to pass completely. At least 30 tornado reports flooded the state and surrounding area throughout the day, but experts predicted more to come.

While traveling through Wetumpka, a small city on the outskirts of the Montgomery Metropolitan Area, storm chaser Jay Lesyk took to Twitter to share a haunting image of the damage left by the Alabama tornadoes.

An apartment complex had already been torn to shreds, ferocious winds ripping trees from the ground and damaging countless homes all across central Alabama. But the worst storm of all was still on its way.

Alabama Tornadoes Leave 2 Dead, Thousands Without Power

On Wednesday morning (November 30), yet another tornado touched down in Alabama. This one brought 110 mph winds, laying waste to the Flatwood area. Sadly, at least two people were killed in the storm.

“We don’t have an exact number, and I do not want to give out incorrect information,” Montgomery County EMA director Christina Thornton told Fox Weather. “But there are minor, moderate (injuries) and the two fatalities that we have suffered in our community at this time.”

“It’s absolutely looking like a small community has been wiped off the map,” she continued. “It’s really devastating to think about when you look across the field. You know that there were homes there the day before on your way to work. And when you’re leaving work this morning, they’re not going to be there.”

The neighboring town of Eutaw experienced similar damage. Thankfully, however, there have been no reported deaths thus far. “We’ve got power lines, trees just all over the road,” Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC. “In the morning when we get a little daylight, we’re going to do a door-by-door search to make sure no one is trapped inside or anything like that.”

As the storms raged on, high winds downed power lines and flood warnings filled the area. In some counties, more than five inches of rain fell within the space of a few hours. The severe rainstorms alone were enough to leave more than 50,000 customers across Mississippi and Alabama without power.