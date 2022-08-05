‘Alien-Like’ Debris Found Scattered on Farm, Authorities Say It’s From Elon Musk’s SpaceX Rocket

All the way in New South Wales, Australia – a piece of an Elon Musk SpaceX rocket made its way to a farmer’s sheep pasture. It seemed like something out of the beginning of an alien movie, but it wasn’t science fiction. The little charred bits of the rocket came crashing down as locals looked for answers. You never know what might be outdoors, even falling space debris can show up at any moment.

It actually took weeks for the farmer to find the fragments. Authorities think that the pieces fell sometime on July 9 after a recent mission from the Elon Musk-owned space-exploration company. When Mick Miners found mounds around his property, he didn’t know what they were. Until he took a closer look.

Austalia’s space agency isn’t too happy with the South African-born CEO. Things like this don’t usually happen, and when they do, it can cause a bit of an issue between nations. It’s like littering, but on a much larger and more dangerous scale.

One astrophysicist saw the debris for himself and said, “It was kind of exciting and weird all in the same way,” according to The Sun.

Apparently, authorities have told people to expect more of this moving forward. More space exploration means more rocket pieces falling to Earth. Usually, when NASA or another national space agency sends a rocket into space and expects debris to come down, they plan for it to land in the ocean where it won’t hurt anyone or affect wildlife that much.

Now, with the privatization of space -Elon Musk vs Jeff Besoz, we might see more litter coming from the skies.

Australian Space Agency Blames Elon Musk

Someone has to clean up that debris. And if someone has to clean it up, then that means someone is going to have to own up to it. Right now, the Australian Space Agency has its finger pointed right at Elon Musk and it is likely going to stay that way.

“The Agency has confirmed the debris is from a SpaceX mission and continues to engage with our counterparts in the US, as well as other parts of the Commonwealth and local authorities as appropriate,” they said via a spokesperson.

There have been other instances of space trash falling to Earth recently in Australia. Before these SpaceX issues, there were huge pieces of metal that have been said to belong to China. It seems that this is just the beginning of what is likely to be a long-running issue for not just Australia but other nations as well. What is the answer to this? Fines? International rulings? It’s hard to tell.