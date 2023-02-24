Alligator Bites Employee’s Hand, Death Rolls in Horrifying Video

Once an alligator bite is locked down, there’s no prying it open. Anyone unlucky enough to be bitten is at their mercy.

Typically, this is wild prey. Humans are, unfortunately, also prey for alligators. So when we decide to keep them contained in tanks (where they don’t belong), things can get out of control. And fast.

This footage, currently viral on Twitter, illustrates such an incident. An unlucky employee of this reptile park finds herself in a nightmare as the alligator she is tending bites her left hand. Clamped down with a bite force that can exceed 2,000 PSI (pounds per square inch), the gator then inflicts a death roll meant to finish off prey.

Thankfully, a bystander jumps into action to try and help free her. The employee instructs him to straddle the beast and attempt to prevent any further death rolls. This may have saved her life – or her left arm and hand, at the very least:

I'd be hitting my lunch break after this 😳 pic.twitter.com/pEn2MsjdMC — Outsider (@outsider) February 23, 2023

A solid minute into the attack, the good Samaritan flicks water over to the filming party; rightfully so. There are two types of people in this world. This man is the first, who literally risks his own life to help save the employee by wrestling an alligator. The second is the onlooker who continues to point their phone at the horrible situation; gawking instead of helping.

Once the employee is free, this brave man is then faced with the task of releasing the gator, then escaping its tank without becoming a victim himself. Thankfully, he succeeds after another bystander pulls the employee from the water, and both live to tell the tale.

What to Do in the Event of an Alligator Bite

If you ever find yourself at the mercy of a crocodilian’s jaws, there is no hope of prying them open with your hands. The sheer strength of their jaw muscles makes this impossible.

Instead, concentrate on beating/hitting their nose to get them to release. If this does not work, gouge their eyes, which can yield the same result. Neither is a guarantee, unfortunately. But both are the best chance a human stands of getting an alligator to release their bite.

Typically, it is not the bite that kills, but the death roll that follows. Crocodilians use their immense musculature to spin (or drill) their weight, twirling their massive bodies while locked onto prey. This batters their victim, crushing bones and tearing flesh. The goal is to rob prey of the ability to fight back, and it’s one of the most effective methods in the animal kingdom of doing so.

Alligator attacks remain rare in America, but are increasing as the climate warms and our urban areas continue to develop into their wild territory. Tragically, an 85-year-old woman was just attacked and killed by an alligator as she saved her dog.

The best strategy to avoid an alligator bite is to avoid their territory altogether. Heed warning signs in gator country, and never walk near or enter water that they’re known to inhabit.