Alligator Body Slams, Eats Python in Florida Everglades

While visiting the Florida Everglades, a woman spotted a fight to the death between an alligator and a python, the gator viciously beating the giant snake before devouring it.

The graphic footage, captured by Katina Boychew, shows an alligator using the full power of its massive jaws to slam the python into the ground repeatedly while clenching its body between dozens of razor-sharp teeth. According to Boychew, she was biking through the park when a fellow recreationist told her of the gruesome scene.

“He would start whipping the python around for a minute and then he would take a break. At one point he was just holding it close to him in his arms,” Boychew said. Mesmerized by the brutal battle, the cyclist watched the alligator feast on the python for two hours, after which the gator appeared satisfied and slowed the pace of its meal.

While shocking to the cyclist, Florida-based geoscientist Rosie Moore explained that it wasn’t a rare sight at all. “While I personally have never seen this happen before, it’s no surprise to see an alligator eating a python,” Moore told Insider.

“Snakes are a staple in an alligators diet,” she continued. “Depending on the size class of the animals, there is an equal opportunity for the alligators to prey on the snakes and snakes to prey on the alligators.”

Moore said that the alligator’s ruthless treatment of the snake had a dual purpose. In addition to defeating its opponent, body slamming the python helps to break the enormous snake into more manageable bites for the gator.

Battles Between Pythons and Alligators on the Rise

According to Moore, battles between alligators and pythons aren’t just common, they’re on the rise in the Everglades. This violent phenomenon comes as a direct result of the snakes’ rampant invasion of the area.

“This is most likely due to both the pythons range extending further north and closer to areas people frequent, causing an uptick in reported sightings, and also the population increasing in general,” Moore said. “The python situation in Florida is far past the point of containment.”

As the scientist explained, pythons aren’t solely the victims of alligators, the brutality goes both ways. Just last week, a video of a 5-foot alligator being cut from the body of an 18-foot Burmese python exploded across social media. As the footage clearly shows, the snake swallowed the gator whole – no body slamming required.

5-foot alligator found in the body of an 18-foot Burmese python. pic.twitter.com/wqDs1Oomze — Fascinating Footage (@FascinateFlix) March 28, 2023

“They called us, and they said there was a large object in it. We thought it was either a deer or an alligator,” Moore told Daily Mail. “It’s definitely shocking. It was my first time ever seeing an event like that. I’ve never seen a python with something like that in it.”