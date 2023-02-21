WATCH: Alligator Chases Fishing Lure, Launches Itself At The Boat

Alligators have been known to go after fishing lures on occasion. Seeing them leap into the boat though? That’s a whole other scenario. This wild video from Twitter shows both though. The footage was originally shared by Fiona’s Videos online. It has well over 100,000 views in just a week.

The video shows an angler reeling in a lure as an alligator begins to swim a little faster while chasing after it. The alligator stops its pursuit right next to the boat and then launches itself toward the cameraman. He quickly lets a string of bad words fly. Good thing it was such a smaller gator, or the situation would have been way scarier.

Bro casually looked up 🙂 pic.twitter.com/xd2zKCu16f — Fiona’s Videos 🎬 (@fiona_videos) February 16, 2023

A roughly 4-foot-long alligator recently popped up in New York City. The reptile was first seen floating around a lake in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park on Sunday morning. Park officials were able to quickly pull the animal out of the water after it was first spotted. An evaluation of the alligator by caretakers at the Bronx Zoo is currently ongoing.

A local District Council Member named Joseph Puleo spoke to the New York Post about the incident. “We were notified by someone who saw it,” he said. “It wasn’t moving really at all.” Park officials were able to quickly locate the animal near the park’s Duck Island at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. A photo of the gator was shared by WFLA News.

People nearby shared their thoughts on the situation too. A local man by the name of Moses said “If I saw that gator, I would have kicked it back in the water! It shouldn’t be in a lake. Animals are like people, you know?” A man fishing in the area was a bit startled as well. He’s just glad he didn’t hook the gator by mistake, saying “I don’t think I’d get it in, that’s for sure. I’d cut the line and get the hell out of here.”

Meghan Lalor, a spokesperson for NYC Parks addressed the alligator’s discovery in an official email. “Thankfully, no one was harmed, and the animal is being evaluated,” she said. “In this case, the animal was found very lethargic and possibly cold-shocked since it is native to warm, tropical climates,” said Lalor. She also thanked the city Parks Enforcement Patrol and Urban Park Rangers for their quick response to the situation.

Alligator In Florida With Mouth Taped Shut Rescued And Relocated

Earlier this week, wildlife authorities in Florida were able to rescue and relocate an alligator that has had its mouth taped shut since December. The over 5-foot-long gator was first spotted in a retention pond. Since then, a local woman named Amber Lock has worked tirelessly to try and help the gator.

She spent weeks contacting local trappers and wildlife groups hoping to find someone willing to help the gator, which was clearly unable to survive on its own given its current condition. “I tried other avenues to try to expedite this and make it something that’s important to everyone and there’s just been no traction. I feel that this animal’s been suffering for two months. That, to me, that’s just unacceptable.”

Finally, after several attempts in recent days to capture the alligator, Florida law enforcement officers finally retrieved the animal from the pond with the help of a local trapper. They then relocated the hungry gator to Gatorama, an alligator farm and attraction in Palmdale, Florida.

“We are pleased the alligator was safely relocated,” said FWC regional commander major Rob Rowe. “Our priority is public safety. The FWC administers the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program to proactively address alligator incidents in developed areas while conserving them in areas where they naturally occur.”