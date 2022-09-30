Alligator Seen in Hurricane Ian’s High Floodwaters in Florida: VIDEO

An alligator was seen swimming through floodwaters in Lake County, Florida near Astor as Hurricane Ian swept across the state on Wednesday.

In the viral video, WESH’s Marlei Martinez films an alligator swimming along the high water. The gator appears to be about 9-10 feet long.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lake County’s fire chief warned residents that plenty of unsavory critters may be seen with the ongoing floods from the hurricane.

“With the high water, we get some amphibious creatures to come out of the swamps — snakes, alligators (that) we normally wouldn’t,” he said, according to WESH.

However, other local authorities in Florida have also issued similar warnings about wildlife in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Collier County’s Government tweeted: “#CollierCounty Emergency Management asks to PLEASE stay away from flood water. Flood water is dangerous. We’ve received reports of sewage, alligators, and snakes in flood water in our community. Please stay away, and if there are any non-emergency questions, please call 311.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials also released a warning to citizens about the increased danger of wildlife encounters.

“You may be more likely to see alligators, snakes and bears, so remember to stay alert and give them space,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Hurricane Ian has wreaked havoc along the East Coast of the United States. Some of these states include Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

On Thursday, NASA shared a video on their Instagram page to their 83 million followers.

“Hurricane Ian as seen from the International Space Station on Sept. 28, 2022, as it orbited 258 miles (415 km) above,” read part of the post’s caption.

“The vantage point of space, and our fleet of more than 20 Earth-observing satellites, help us provide insights and updates on hurricanes, and other extreme weather events. We collaborate with the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (@NOAA), and design, build and launch some of the satellites that provide data that feed numerical weather prediction models.”

The government space program also wrote that over 20 “Earth-observing satellites” provide rapid information on severe weather.

“We collaborate with the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, and design, build and launch some of the satellites that provide data that feed numerical weather prediction models,” they wrote.

“The video captures Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall in Florida earlier this afternoon at 3 p.m. ET,” NASA said.

You can watch the incredible video below.

Hurricane Ian has now been reduced to a tropical storm. It first made landfall with Florida on Wednesday as NASA watched.