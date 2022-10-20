Alligator Spotted Swimming Down Florida Beach, Hanging Out in the Surf

Recently, a Florida beach-goer noticed something strange hanging out in the surf…a large alligator. Maybe it was on a Florida beach vacation, we aren’t really sure. What we do know is that the reptile seemed to be enjoying a day of ocean fun and relaxing in the sand.

Alligator Spends Some Downtime Soaking Up The Sun And Enjoying The Surf On A Florida Beach

While Kyle Hussey was strolling the sandy Florida coastline on Melbourne Beach last week, he came upon a very unusual sight. At first, Hussey wasn’t sure what he was looking at as the alligator bobbed up and down in the Florida surf. But soon the man realized what he was looking at…a large alligator that was enjoying a quick dip in the sea. An unusual event for an alligator who usually very much prefers fresh water.

Sure, a quick swim in the Florida waters on Melbourne Beach is a great way to spend your time. However, even animals who feel at home in the water, need to take a break sometimes. And, as one pic shares, this is exactly what the ocean-water-loving animal did for a bit. According to Hussey, the alligator remained on the beach, chilling and soaking up the sun’s rays on the shore for at least 10 minutes.

Time To Head Back Into The Surf!

After resting on the Florida beach for a few minutes, the alligator then decided to head back out into the water. Once again swimming in the surf as if it wasn’t an entirely unusual sight.

Most of us think of freshwater lakes, streams, ponds, rivers, or marshes when we imagine an alligator’s habitat. Fresh water is certainly the place they are most comfortable. Not only that, but an alligator usually prefers a swampy freshwater area. Something very different than what this beach-going crocodilian experienced during its beach getaway!

The National Ocean Service said alligators typically aren’t found in the ocean.

“While alligators can tolerate salt water for a few hours or even days, they are primarily freshwater animals,” notes the National Ocean Service. “Living in swampy areas, rivers, streams, lakes, and ponds.”

While this animal was just chilling in the water and on the sandy Florida beaches, the local Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was called in to check out the situation. Local authorities were then notified of the unusual ocean visitor.

According to the Florida Fish And Wildlife Conservation’s website, there are 1.3 million alligators living across the sunshine state. Organizations throughout Florida are committed to addressing threats alligators may pose throughout the state. The goal is to minimize these visitors in developed areas while also “conserving alligators in areas where they naturally occur.”