Alpacas Make Ear-piercing Screech to Warn Guard Dogs About Coyotes at California Farm

When it comes to farm life, everyone has to lend a hand. Keeping the farm in top shape and all its residents safe and healthy is a group effort, requiring the help of both animals and humans. At California’s Raventree Ranch, an “uncommon farm with chaotic energy,” even the alpacas pitch in when they can, especially when it comes to protecting themselves and their fellow livestock from the threat of approaching coyotes.

In a TikTok video shared by Raventree Ranch, the livestock guardian dogs alert to an intruder, abandoning their beds to scare away any potential predator. To assist their canine companions, the alpacas begin making a high-pitched alarm sound to warn the dogs that the invader is a dangerous coyote.

“Our alpacas will make a high-pitched danger alert sound when they see a coyote, or strange loose domestic dog in the fields surrounding us,” Raventree Ranch farmer Samantha Draper told Newsweek. “Our alpacas are able to differentiate between our dogs—livestock guardian dogs and border collies—vs. strange dogs and coyotes.”

As Draper explained, the farm houses chickens, turkeys, goats, sheep, miniature cows, a miniature donkey, and a miniature mule (in addition to the alpacas, of course), who are all potential prey for coyotes. And unfortunately, coyote sightings aren’t an uncommon occurrence at Raventree.

“Coyotes are very common in our area,” Draper said. “Our ranch is surrounded by empty fields with high, heavy grasses where coyotes freely travel and use as denning areas. Coyotes are especially active this time of year because it is mating season…[the] coyotes are more bold and [are] expanding their territory.”

Raventree Ranch’s Guardian Dogs Keep Alpacas, Other Animals Safe From Coyotes

Coyotes are a constant threat to the alpacas and other animals at Raventree Ranch. But Bo, Lily, and Judge, the farm’s fearless guardian dogs, do a fantastic job of keeping everyone safe.

As Anatolian Shepherds, the trio make a fearsome sight, each canine standing over two feet in height at the shoulder and weighing around 150 pounds. For comparison, the average coyote is just as tall but weighs only 35 pounds, making them no match for the protective pups.

“Our livestock guardian dogs keep the peace and the coyotes are happy to move on to easier prey while our animals stay safe,” Draper said. “It’s a great way for wildlife and farm animals to coexist because coyotes are risk averse and generally don’t want to suffer injury or death to take on large Anatolian Shepherds. A warning from our livestock guardian dogs is enough for coyotes to move on.”

Though the guardians are typically first on the scene when a coyote or other unknown animal approaches the farm, they sometimes get a little help from the alpacas.

“The alpacas have an advantage with their long necks to see into the fields surrounding us and see a coyote traveling further off in the high dense grass when the livestock guardian dog may not otherwise detect it,” Draper explained. “The alpacas are an ‘early warning’ system. They are seeing something far off before it is anywhere near approaching our fencing and becoming a real threat.”

The teamwork between the shepherds and the alpacas works wonders at Raventree Ranch. “In six years, we have never lost a farm animal and no coyote has ever been harmed,” Draper said proudly. “They are excellent deterrents.”