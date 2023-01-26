Ancient, Toothless Crocodile ‘Scarface’ Consumes Wild Pig Whole

Scarface, a crocodile thought to be upwards of 100 years old, recently proved he can devour an entire feral pig without the help of a single tooth.

Throughout their lives, crocodiles are capable of regrowing each of their razor-sharp teeth up to 50 times. Eventually, however, if a croc is lucky enough to reach a ripe old age, its teeth no longer regenerate. And while this can be an obstacle, it’s done nothing to slow Scarface.

In the video depicting the grisly meal, the 14.5-foot crocodile lifts a massive wild pig from the water, thrashing it against the nearby bank with his jaws to make it easier to consume.

Experts dubbed the elderly (though still lethal) croc Scarface because of the many scars covering his snout and head, another marker of his impressive age.

The gruesome video of the ancient croc’s dinner was filmed by David White, owner and operator of the Solar Whisper Daintree River Crocodile & Wildlife Cruises in Queensland. And though the Daintree River houses around 70 adult crocodiles, White always recognizes Scarface, thanks to his unmistakable jaws.

“You may notice in the video he has no teeth,” White told Newsweek. “That’s why I call him the pork-sucking pensioner. He is old but his age is a guess. […] We think he’s around 70 years old but he may be much older. No one knows how long crocodiles live for, they are very understudied.”

Tour Guide Gives a Glimpse Into Scarface’s Life as King of the Crocodiles

According to White, Scarface likely picked up the pig after recent heavy rains killed and washed it down the river. Despite it being far from fresh meat, the “Daintree Divas,” as White calls the Daintree River’s crocodiles, don’t mind a rotten meal now and then. They’re not “too fussy when it comes to a well-marinated dinner,” White said.

The tour guide is intimately familiar with both the river and Scarface, having observed the toothless crocodile on his tours for the last 21 years. Because of his massive size and unique appearance, the croc is now a favorite among locals and a high point for White’s tours.

“We call [him] the King of the Daintree. He is the boss of the Daintree river where I work,” White said. “He has about 12 girlfriends but three main ones that he has favored over the last couple of decades. He’s a very gentle giant. He is a big attraction literally to the area as many people follow him on Facebook and come to see him.”

Scarface’s feral pig feast was far from White’s first glimpse of the ancient crocodile devouring his prey. Back in March 2022, White filmed Scarface pushing an enormous cow carcass along the river. As White explained, the cow died giving birth further down the river, and then floated down to the croc’s waiting jaws.