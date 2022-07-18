animal-kingdom-gorillas-absolutely-terrified-by-tiny-snake-in-viral-video

We’ve heard of that myth about elephants and mice, but apparently, the same is true about gorillas and tiny garter snakes. Recently, a video surfaced that showed just how nervous these stocky creatures get when they’re up against a small reptile.

The frightened gorillas are residents of the Animal Kingdom Zoo in Disney World. While a crowd gathered near the glass to observe the magnificent animals, one leaned down to see what was wiggling around in the grass. With its nose almost pressed to the dried vegetation, the gorilla realized what was hiding in between.

That’s when it lept up and scampered away from the area.

“So just like humans, our gorillas are very curious about what goes on in their habitat,” an employee in the background said.

Not seconds afterward, another gorilla made the same exact mistake and stuck its face in the grass. Perched on its elbows, the snake’s next victim surveyed the area until it saw what spooked its buddy. Once it saw the tiny reptile, the gorilla nervously patted its chest, alerting others in the area. But unlike the previous primate, this one swiped the grass to the side, seemingly to hide the tiny invader for good.

Problem solved, for now.

Gorillas Are Also Fearful of the Rain

For as fearless as these creatures seem, they have a long list of pet peeves. Along with snakes, rain also bothers gorillas quite a bit.

South Carolina’s Riverbanks Zoo and Garden gorilla enclosure is mostly outdoors, so whatever precipitation the state sees, the gorillas do, too. In theory, this helps retain the wilder aspects of the animals’ natural habitat. But that’s just about the only aspect of the jungle that these gorillas can do without.

In a clip from inside the enclosure, tourists watched as the animals huddled close under the pavilion and out of the rain. Just like a couple of kids waiting for their parents to pick them up, they grumpily crossed their arms before eventually deciding to hide in a higher part of the enclosure.

Each one bared their teeth as they had to endure a second more of the precipitation before escaping to their hideout. Meanwhile, the mothers in the group kept their tiny babies sheltered at all times, lovingly turning their bellies to the wall so that the tiny primates didn’t get a single drop.

Let’s be honest, their reactions aren’t too far from what humans do when caught in the rain. With how advanced they already are, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to keep a few umbrellas in the enclosure when the next storm hits.