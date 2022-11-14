Arizona Rattlesnake Goes Viral After Getting Way Too Fat to Fit in Its Den: LOOK

Arizona is home to plenty of rattlesnakes. In fact, the state contains 13 different species of the snake, which is the most of any state in the country.

However, this specific rattlesnake has gone viral for being, well, too fat. The snake couldn’t squeeze back into its den because of its size.

Rattlesnake Solutions shared a photo of the snake as they arrived at the scene to remove it. The picture shows the plump snake’s massive stomach hanging out as it unsuccessfully tries to sneak back in its hole.

“I was laughing. It was too full to do anything. It barely moved,” snake catcher Marissa Maki told McClatchy News. “The snake didn’t even know what was going on. I think it was in a food coma.”

The hilarious incident took place at a horse ranch in Scottsdale. Another video shared shows the snake going limp when she picked it up with a pair of tongs. “Look at how fat he is,” Maki says.

The snake was then identified as a juvenile western diamondback rattlesnake. Riders found the reptile when taking a break in the shade and spotting the snake’s belly peeking out its hole. Most believe the snake packed its stomach to the brim after eating kangaroo rat or ground squirrel shortly before being spotted.

People React to the Fat Rattlesnake Online

Hundreds of people have reacted to the photo online. Many compared the stuffed critter to Americans enjoying the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. “Looks like that one was temporarily rendered safe by its gluttony,” one user wrote.

“Can you imagine like if you were all stuffed full after Thanksgiving dinner, then in through a window comes a hook to drag you off to who knows where,” another wrote.

The snake was reportedly released back into the wilderness area unharmed. It went “without losing its meal,” according to reports.

Western diamondbacks are native to Arizona. They can live up to 20 years and have been known to reach 7 feet, according to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.

Maki says this rattlesnake was so young and underdeveloped it could barely make a rattling noise with its tail. The horses on the ranch didn’t seem to notice the snake was around.

Bryan Hughes is the owner of Phoenix-based Rattlesnake Solutions. He says rattlesnakes will find their way to wherever they can find hiding spots and rodents. Therefore, ranches make a great home for these reptiles. “In this instance, had the railroad ties not created underground hiding spaces, this snake would have slithered off elsewhere to digest its meal, albeit slowly,” he said.

While rattlesnakes are the #1 contributor to snakebite injuries in North America, they rarely bite unless they feel provoked or threatened. Across the country, people often hunt rattlesnakes, as well.