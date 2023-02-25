‘Attack of the Meth Gator’ Set To Hit Theatres This Summer

A new movie is hoping to apparently capitalize on the momentum of the highly anticipated drug-fueled wildlife film Cocaine Bear. The new film is titled Attack of the Meth Gator! It’s set to hit theaters this summer. It basically sounds like a Florida version of the epic Cocaine Bear movie that debuted on the big screen this weekend.

Bloody Disgusting shared the news after The Asylum first made the announcement on Twitter. The Asylum is the company behind other notably ridiculous films like Snakes on a Train, 2-Headed Shark Attack, Atlantic Rim, Sharknado, and Aquarium of The Dead.

🧪🐊🌨️🧸 pic.twitter.com/8V0WlPq8GY — The Asylum (@theasylumcc) February 24, 2023

The plot line for Attack of The Meth Gator is pretty simple. An alligator ingests a whole bunch of meth, goes on a rampage, and eats a bunch of people. Though Cocaine Bear was based loosely on a true story, there is no indication that Attack of The Meth Gator! has any factual basis.

Cocaine Bear Plot Strays From Real Story Line

Though the movie Cocaine Bear is based on a true story, the storyline seemingly goes off the rails. Screenwriter Jimmy Warden explained that the story he put together for the movie strays from the real plot. Instead, he called it his “twisted fantasy of what I wish actually happened after the bear did all that cocaine.” He was also quite surprised that the movie actually got the green light to be made in the first place. “I never thought anybody was going to make this movie,” Warden explained. “When you have a script, you want to do anything to get people to read it. So there was never any question in my mind that the movie would be called Cocaine Bear.

Viewers should be forewarned that the movie is quite over-the-top when it comes to violence though. That’s something Warden also touched on. “I made it overly violent on purpose,” he said. “At a certain point, you cross the line and screen violence becomes so messed up that you can’t help but laugh.”

The Real Cocaine Bear Story (no, ‘Attack of the Meth Gator’ isn’t a true story)

The movie creators apparently took some creative detours with the story line, which is to be expected. However, the true story is even wilder than anything Hollywood could ever dream up. The New York Times recently took an in-depth look at the real story.

The real story dates back to December 1985. That’s when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that a 175-pound black bear had died of a cocaine overdose. The announcement continued. “The cocaine was apparently dropped from a plane piloted by Andrew Thornton, a convicted drug smuggler who died Sept. 11 in Knoxville, Tenn., because he was carrying too heavy a load while parachuting. The bureau said the bear was found Friday in northern Georgia among 40 opened plastic containers with traces of cocaine.”

Thornton was a former police officer and well-known drug smuggler. He was found dead in the backyard of a Knoxville home, tangled up in his parachute with a pair of Gucci loafers and a bag containing several weapons and more cocaine. The plane he lept from was found crashed in Clay County, North Carolina. Authorities searched the Appalachian mountains for several months, eventually turning up more than 300 pounds of cocaine believed to have fallen from Thornton’s aircraft.

The cocaine bear’s remains were found in the mountains of Fannin County, Georgia just south of the Tennessee border. The bear was then stuffed out and mounted by a taxidermist and it was put on display at a local recreation area. Eventually, the taxidermied bear wound up in the hands of a Nashville pawnbroker who sold the bear to country music outlaw legend Waylon Jennings. He was apparently fascinated by the cocaine bear’s story, had mutual friends with Andrew Thornton, and proudly displayed the real-life cocaine for a while before he passed away.

See The Real Cocaine Bear In Lexington Kentucky

The bear then changed hands a few times before his legacy came full circle and it wound up back in Lexington, Kentucky where Andrew Thornton was from. Since 2015, the bear has been on display at the Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall where he has been nicknamed Pablo EskoBear… So the next time you’re in Lexington drop by and see the real cocaine bear for yourself. You can also gear up with some official Cocaine Bear Merchandise.