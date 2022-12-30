Australian Woman Shocked After ‘Dog Toy’ Turns Out to Be Tasmanian Devil

An Australian woman was left startled when she confused a Tasmanian devil that had wandered into her home for a pet toy. Kirsten Lynch and her family live in Hobart, the capital of the island state of Tasmania. At approximately 10 pm on Wednesday evening, Lynch was startled by an unfamiliar and eerie bark from her four-month-old golden retriever puppy. She quickly darted down the stairs to retrieve her pup’s Tasmanian devil-shaped plush toy. However, it unexpectedly began scampering away from her.

“I went to reach for it and the devil shot underneath the couch,” she told Australia’s ABC News. “I got a fright of my life [and] woke the whole family up,” she recalled. “This little Tasmanian devil was hiding underneath my couch.”

Lynch resides close to the wilderness in Sandy Bay and occasionally leaves her door open as her puppy is being house-trained. She believes this was when the crafty opportunist decided to make their way inside. “At one stage we had the whole family standing on the dining room table while my husband was trying to chase the poor thing out with a broom,” she explained.

However, Lynch actually found the Tasmanian devil rather charming. “It was very cute but it was very unusual,” she recalled. After a few minutes of searching, the critter scurried away and hid in the bush. Seeing that it was unhurt, the family decided to not reach out to Bonorong wildlife sanctuary for assistance.

Experts advise this as the peak time of year for Tasmanian devils to wander into neighborhoods

Greg Irons, director at Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary, stated that this is the season when young animals wander into residential towns. “There’s a lot of young ones that are leaving their mothers. They’re heading out to try and find their way. That’s obviously a pretty tough gig,” Irons explained. “When you’re young, you don’t know where food is, you don’t know where water is. Animals seeking water investigate pet food and water bowls,” he added.

On Thursday morning alone, Bonorong received two requests from the general public regarding Tasmanian devil sightings. The team responded quickly to save a juvenile hiding underneath a dog kennel. They also went north to help a young one that had been hit by a car.

“When we do see one in a suburban area it’s not necessarily because it’s just exploring or we’re pushing it out of its zone. That one was absolutely starving just looking for something to eat,” Irons said. “There’s a sure sign that something is very, very likely wrong if they’re out during the daytime.”

Measuring similar to the size of a small dog, the Tasmanian devil holds an impressive title: it’s now recognized as the most significant carnivorous marsupial living on our planet after its distant relative –the thylacine–became extinct in 1936. Found mainly throughout Tasmania island state, these creatures were recently reintroduced to New South Wales in mainland Australia and can be spotted there with some luck.