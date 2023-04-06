Baby Shark ‘Twerks’ Inside Egg Case Before Birth: VIDEO

Approximately 500 shark species roam the world’s oceans, and the majority give birth to live young. Some, however, lay eggs instead, through which the developing shark is clearly visible. One such cluster of baby sharks recently went viral for appearing to “twerk” inside their transparent egg cases.

Of all the sharks in the sea, around 40% are oviparous, meaning the egg is fertilized in the womb and then an egg sac is laid. Each shark egg case, or “mermaid’s purse,” holds one embryo and a yolk sac, which provides the developing fish with nutrients.

Most of these eggs hatch in six to 12 months. Some, however, remain in their eggs for upwards of two years before hatching. Once born, baby sharks are precocial, meaning they have no need for any parental care. From birth, they’re capable of swimming, hunting, and eating all on their own.

This might explain why these little guys are so active in their egg cases – they need plenty of swimming practice early.

The bizarre baby shark video was shared by Alessia Lavigne, a zoologist and science communicator, and has now been viewed over 5 million times, receiving hundreds of comments and thousands of likes.

“That’s SharKira. I’ll see myself out,” one user wrote. “It looks like the baby shark is twerking,” another laughed. “Put the Macarena sound on it,” joked a third.

Dancing Baby Sharks Came From Either Nursehound or Dogfish

The dancing baby sharks are currently housed at Aquarium Barcelona in Spain, where they’re held in an egg “kindergarten,” according to Lavigne. Sightings such as this are much rarer in the wild, she explained. You’re far more likely to find empty egg cases washed ashore after the babies hatch.

The exact species of baby shark in the video remains unclear. They’re either nursehounds or lesser spotted dogfish, though, as those are the two species housed in the tank. Relatively small in size, nursehounds and dogfish rarely exceed 5.5 and 3.5 feet, respectively.

“The lesser spotted dogfish and the nursehound are in the same genus of catsharks, and their egg cases can look really similar,” Lavigne told Newsweek. “That’s why it can be quite tricky to tell [which species is present] from this video.”

The incubation time for the baby sharks is also unknown, as it varies by species and environment. “With the lesser spotted dogfish, it can take anywhere between five and 11 months, as it depends on the temperature of the water,” Lavigne said. “It can be very difficult to know exactly how long the eggs have been incubating and at what point they are at if you haven’t been there every step of the way.”