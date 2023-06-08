Bald eagle swims, climbs out of river with huge fish in incredible footage

Watch as this stout bald eagle swims a great distance, then fights to climb onto dry land with a huge catch in her talons.

This is, as angler Jake Stem captions, “One of the CRAZIEST things I’ve seen on the water!”

As Stem was out fishing in the Northeast U.S., he saw a familiar sight: a bald eagle. These magnificent raptors primarily eat fish, and can often be spotted by anglers fishing the same areas. What Stem saw next was anything but common, however.

“I heard this BIG splash into the water and saw this eagle a ways away in the water,” he continues of his Instagram video, which has been viewed an astounding 34 million times.

“After a few minutes I saw it getting close to shore so figured it was dragging a big fish,” Stem adds. And dragging a big fish it was! As his footage shows, this large bald eagle has a huge catch in her talons. Her prey is so large, in fact, that she struggles to climb out of the water with it. But climb out she does, and it was “so cool to see” in person, Stem says.

“Looks like a lake trout or something,” Stem narrates. Regardless, the fish easily weighs as much or more than this baldie.

Bald eagles are incredibly powerful

Bald eagles (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) are exceptionally strong for their weight. Even though their wingspan can reach over 8 feet, these large raptors still only weigh 6-12 pounds on average.

As for the eagle in this video, I refer to her as a “she” because she looks to be a larger individual. And when it comes to this species, females outgrow the males. Typically, a male baldie will weigh 6-8 pounds, while a female averages 10+ pounds and can reach over 14 pounds.

For a bird that can stand over 3-feet-tall, this seems light. But all birds have hollow bones and unique biology that allow for flight, making them far lighter than they appear.

Lake trout (Salvelinus namaycush), on the other hand, can weigh up to 40 pounds. This one looks to be around 10 to 15 pounds, the average weight for the species. This easily matches or surpasses the eagle’s weight, and the sheer amount of strength it takes to hold onto a large fish in the water, then swim it to shore is incredible, to say the least.

Way to go Mr. Stem for giving this bald eagle her space while she hunts, and for such a fantastic capture.

