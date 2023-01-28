Bear-Face Appears on Mars, NASA Photos Show

You’ve probably heard the saying “man in the moon,” but now we’ve got something that might be better. Scientists at NASA recently discovered a bear face on the surface of Mars. It may not have the same alliteration as the original phrase, but the picture of the animal’s face on the planet’s surface is so wild we think it makes up for it.

According to new reports from the space agency, the HiRISE team (High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) captured the image on Dec. 12. The organization is a part of NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. Check out the pic below.

In addition, the bear’s face is also quite large, so much so that it stretches nearly 6,560 feet (over a mile) across the planet’s surface. But what exactly are we looking at in the photo? According to experts, the image is a hill with a V-shaped collapse structure that looks like a bear’s nose and snout. In addition, the two craters directly above it look like a pair of eyes. Finally, a circular pattern surrounding the formation also looks like the animal’s head.

According to the news release, the odd pattern could also have resulted from deposits forming over a buried crater. The “nose” you see could actually be a mud or volcanic vent. The deposit could also be lava or mudflows.

NASA releases pic of bear on Mars, internet has a field day

“Maybe just grin and bear it,” the release added humorously.

However, this is far from the first time the organization has captured images of what appears to the naked eye as faces, other symbols, and creatures on the fourth planet from the sun.

According to experts, the phenomenon of our brains locating familiar formations and patterns in what they see is called pareidolia. A prime example is seeing Jesus’ face on toast or the Virgin Mary on a potato chip.

The space agency’s HiRise official Twitter account also shared the image online, asking their followers at the time, “This feature looks a bit like a bear’s face. What is it really?”

Afterward, users flocked to the replies to leave their comments about the bear’s face, and some even shared their own edits of their version of the image. For instance, one Twitter user edited the original colors to make it look more like a real bear. Someone else put the bear’s face in the photo onto a pic of an actual bear.

Per usual, people also cracked jokes and shared puns about the scientific finding. “The fact that NASA is hiding the truth about life on Mars is unbearable,” someone cheekily wrote. “We’ll just have to face the grizzly facts,” another person quipped in response.