Bear Removed From Homeowner’s Crawl Space After Causing Thousands in Damages: VIDEO

Not quite the experience a Tahoe homeowner expected, a bear was found in a crawl space after causing thousands of dollars in damages. In a video provided by the BEAR League, the animal was seen running out of the Tahoe resident’s crawl space.

The organization then noted it is doing its best to notify homeowners to close and secure crawl space openings. However, very few are notably getting the message. “Every Single Day, all winter long, we are forced to chase sleeping bears out from under houses.” the organization shared. “Where the door was flimsy enough to easily allow a house cat to open it.”

The League then explained that the bear ran out of the crawl space and left behind thousands of dollars worth of damage. Among the damage included water pipes, destroyed duct-work, and insulation ripped off everything. Calling out those who will criticize its tactics to remove the bear, the League further added some advice. “For those of you who think we should just leave the bear and let him sleep…. How do you feel about the homeowners shooting them dead if we don’t safely get them to move?? (That has happened, and it’s horrific!).”

Supporters of the BEAR League took to Facebook to share their thoughts about the crawl space video. “The ignorance is astounding,” one supporter also wrote. “Thank you Bear League for doing all the heavy work- all year, every year, to save bear lives. You are all and each a blessing on this earth. It should be a law that homeowners properly secure the spaces under and in their homes.”

Another supporter then wrote, “It seems fines should be implemented if bears break in because there are no barriers to keep them out. Along the lines of mandatory back flow preventer protocols.”

The BEAR League Evicted Another Bear From a Home After a Crawl Space Was Left Unsecured

Prior to the recent eviction, the BEAR League evicted another bear from a residence after a crawl space was left unsecured.

“This time of year we do this several times each and every day,” the league explained. “We do not like interrupting the natural sleep cycle of the bears (we care deeply for them, obviously) but they can easily cause a tremendous amount of damage to heat duct work, plumbing/gas lines and insulation, so most people are not willing to allow them to stay. We wish these people would have thought about this Before they allowed the bears to enter.”

The BEAR League then explained that it is important for homeowners to secure their crawl spaces. “Please Secure your crawl space openings and tell your Tahoe neighbors and friends how important it is to do this. It can cost thousands and thousands in repairs if a bear gets under your house, it only costs a few hundred to make sure they don’t.”