Bear Tears Range Rover to Shreds After Spending the Night in Vehicle: VIDEO

When Vicky Constantini took a trip to Arnold, a small mountain town in California, for a bachelorette weekend, she expected to spend quality time with her friends at the resort, enjoy the local winery, and maybe even visit Big Trees State Park to experience the breathtaking flora and fauna within.

It turns out that going to Big Trees was wholly unnecessary, however, as the forest came to her. In a series of TikTok videos, the real estate agent explained that she and her friends received an unexpected visitor in the middle of the night. More specifically, a young black bear. And, unfortunately, it made itself comfortable inside her Range Rover.

In the first video, one of her friends bravely ventures out to the parking lot, unsure of what she would find. With the back hatch of the Range Rover opened, she pointed the headlights of her truck into the SUV and confirmed that a bear was inside. The young black bear then crawled out, sprinting off toward the woods out of sight.

Range Rover Owner Shows Shocking Damage From Black Bear

With the bear freed from the Range Rover, Victoria Constantini and her friends went to the parking lot to assess the damage. The young bear apparently managed to open the back driver’s side door, evidenced by the muddy paw marks around the handle.

Once inside, it couldn’t find its way out again. Trapped and frightened, the bear tore the inside of the SUV to shreds.

So, how did this happen? Well, thankfully, Arnold is a safe town, because the women had left both their house and their cars unlocked. In the third installment in the unbelievable series of videos, Constantini explained how the situation unfolded.

“I wake up at about 4:30 in the morning, and I hear honking,” she recalled. “And it’s very quiet out in Arnold so that was unusual. I look out the window, I thought I saw something but then I was like no, I don’t see anything. Let me see if the front doors are locked. So I go around the house and I lock the doors really quickly. And then I go back to bed.”

Her friends then added to the story, explaining that they also heard the honking. They noticed that the emergency lights were on, but when they went down to check the car, the windows were fogged up and the car was locked.

In the morning, the women called the police. While they waited, they popped the hatch, allowing the bear to escape. “Long story short, the car was unlocked,” Constantini said.