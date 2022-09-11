Beaver Caught in a Rare Moment at Zion National Park: VIDEO

Zion National Park just shared “the beaver content you didn’t know you needed” on social media, and we can’t get enough.

The Utah park took to Instagram today to post an adorable video of a beaver giving himself a bath near a waterway. We’ve never seen the creatures’ cleansing ritual before, but apparently, it’s a common practice. So Zion gave everyone a quick educational lesson.

“Splish splash, I was taking a bath!” the park captioned.

For those of you who don’t know, the beaver, also known as the Castor Canadensis, is “Noth America’s largest rodent.” The animal typically weighs 45 to 60 pounds as an adult. But there have been some that have grown as large as 100 lbs— and the size is small in comparison to its ancient ancestors that grew to the size of a contemporary black bear and weighed an impressive 200 lbs.

According to the post, a beaver’s fur is a complex system. Because the creatures live on both land and water and in both warm and cold climates, they need help regulating their temperature. So the animal is equipped with short, fine hair for insulation and longer hairs that are waterproof.

When beavers “waddle ashore,” they dedicate time to grooming that hair. To do so, they’ll sit upright and use their “forepaws to shake water out of [their] ears,” just as the video shows.

“It may then scratch the hair on its head, rub its eyes, comb its whiskers, and scratch its belly,” the post continues. “They have castor glands on the underside of their abdomen from which they can excrete an oily substance (castor) that they use in the grooming process and to mark their territory. “

If you didn’t know, now you do.

Beaver Knocks Out Power to Entire Utah Town

While the wholesome video may make you smile, beavers aren’t always cute and innocent. They can sometimes live up to their rodent reputation and wreak havoc with their sharp buck teeth.

The animals occasionally make headlines by simply following their instincts and gnawing down trees and blocking waterways.

Last year, one beaver even caught the blame for sparking an Oregon wildfire after it toppled a tree onto a powerline. And last October, another beaver knocked out power to Logan, Utah, a town of about 1,000, when it also caused a tree to land on a power line.

Luckily, the residents were only without electricity for about an hour. And when authorities realized a beaver caused the issue, they let him go.

“The beaver was transported to the Beaver Ecology & Relocation Center in Millville, Utah to be quarantined and then will be relocated to an area where they help restore water systems,” a safety officer told Daily Mail.