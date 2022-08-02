‘Big Boy’ Alligator Swims Away With Enormous Dead Python in Florida Everglades: VIDEO

Can you guess who wins in a battle between an alligator and a Burmese python? Well, in the Florida Everglades, gators reign supreme.

A man recently captured incredible footage of an alligator swimming away with a dead Burmese python in the Everglades.

Last month, Everglades local Carl Nicholson posted the clip to his Facebook page. The footage shows the alligator pushing the dead python down a canal before taking it to the water’s edge. However, it’s unclear if the two reptiles were going at it or if the gator found it after it died.

“There’s a gator with a big dead python in 29 canal,” Nicholson said in the clip. “Big gator too he can’t even take it under. He’s trying though.” Burmese pythons are some of the largest snakes in existence and can grow up to around 20 feet in length.

Many wildlife organizations consider the snakes, native to Southeast Asia, as an invasive species in South Florida. They primarily take up residence in the Everglades national park. The Burmese pythons were first exposed to humans in the ’70s when people sold them as exotic pets.

“Burmese pythons were introduced to Florida through accidental and intentional releases through the pet trade,” Lisa Thompson, a spokeswoman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said. “Several introduction events likely occurred in multiple locations across South Florida.”

However, due to the population, it’s hard for experts to predict how many Burmese pythons are in the US. right now. Snake experts think the number is likely in the tens of thousands, which is damaging to native wildlife.

Burmese Python population continues to grow in Florida Everglades

As a result, Florida officials have put in place several measures to control the population. They even created the Python Challenge as a way to control the population. However, eradicating them is nearly impossible.

As for alligators, they’re found in the country’s coastal wetlands. They live throughout the southeastern US, from North Carolina to Texas, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

Male alligators can grow to more than 12 feet in length. They can also easily weigh over 1,000 pounds, while females tend to be slightly smaller on average.

One factor as to why Burmese pythons thrive in the Florida Everglades is because they have few natural predators.

However, alligators are known to prey on these snakes. Despite gators going in for the kill, interactions between these two large predators might surprise you. Pythons have been known to eat alligators on occasion.

“BIG BOY gator doing his part to help get rid of the invasive pythons here in South Florida where these snakes represent a threat to native wildlife!” Everglades Holiday Park wrote in a post sharing Nicholson’s video.