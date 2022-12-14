‘Bigfoot’ Sighting in Mississippi Goes Viral, Is It a Hoax?

For several decades now, people have been claiming to have captured a mysterious creature many refer to as bigfoot or “sasquatch” on video. Images and clips of the so far elusive being pop up every now and then as people emerge with stories of supposed encounters with the mysterious creature. However, much like other tales of unseen creatures like the famous Loch Ness monster, there is no real concrete proof of the existence of bigfoot.

This, of course, doesn’t stop people from looking, and people from all over the world continue to claim that they have encountered the creature – or variations of the creature – in the past. And, since people have claimed to have sighted this mysterious creature over the years, it has many names. Each title depends on the country in which the mysterious being was spotted.

Other names for the bigfoot creatures from across the globe include Sasquatch, Yeti, Abominable Snowman, Wendigo, and Monkey Man. Now, two Mississippi residents are convinced they have caught the elusive bigfoot on camera in the Batesville area.

The shocking footage begins with one man nearly speed-walking out of a forested area, making a beeline toward his buddy who is filming the moment.

The man then points behind him into the forest, and the person filing speaks up, noting they see “it” as well. Then we see what is causing these strange reactions. Off in the distance, standing on the edge of the forest is a dark, shadowy figure standing on two legs behind a tree.

The man filming the mysterious and shadowy figure points out the obvious that this animal does not look like a bear. As the video continues, we see the creature has human-like movements and qualities. It paces back and forth among the trees as it inspects large branches. It is doing something with these sticks we see as the cameraman moves in closer to the figure. Just what it is doing exactly, isn’t immediately clear.

In all, these Mississippi men captured around four full minutes of footage as this mysterious creature wanders around on the edge of the woods. As the video unfolds the two men debate what they should do. At one point they discuss grabbing the gun. Another point in the footage they talk about calling 9-1-1. Ultimately, however, these men don’t go with either option. In fact, they seem perfectly content simply getting the unusual sighting on video.