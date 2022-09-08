black-bear-cub-tranquilized-by-oregon-authorities-after-roaming-neighborhood

A black bear cub ran through the town of Bend, Oregon on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The bear was discovered again on Wednesday morning at a city facility. Then, it was transported to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife who then tranquilized the bear. Eventually, after they performing checks on the bear cub, it will be released back into a suitable habitat in the Deschutes National Forest.

The male bear, which is approximately 7-8 months old, would have been born in late winter around January or February, ODFW said.

Most cubs still live with its mother at 7-8 months old. However, these cubs are capable of surviving independently in the wild, according to the department.

“It is unclear why the bear was separated from its mother prematurely,” ODFW’s statement said, adding that they haven’t received any reports of a dead mother.

“We have no reports of damage associated with this bear, so it’s likely the young bear just got confused and wandered into town,” said Andrew Walch, ODFW’s Deschutes district wildlife biologist.

ODFW tranquilized the bear earlier Wednesday after being alerted by the Bend Police Department. The bear had wandered into the 62000 block of Boyd Acres Road. It was also seen Tuesday afternoon and evening around NE 18th Street and Cooley Road.

“We are glad we were able to get this young bear back to the wild and thank the Bend Police Department for their assistance and the public for alerting us to the bear,” Walch stated. “The young bear is in good physical condition, which should increase its survival chances.”

Oregon Authorities Release the Black Bear Cub Back into Wild

Bears feed on a variety of plants, nuts, seeds, and berries at this time. The bear was eventually released into what these biologists deemed a “good bear habitat.” Hopefully, their placement improves the survival chances of this cub.

First responders arrived to the city facility in the 62000 block of Boyd Acres Road after a call around 11:35 am. Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller says a black bear cub was reported in the area.

Police located the bear in the compound and then contacted ODFW. The agency responded to the scene. They used a tranquilizer dart to safely remove the bear from the premises.

Police knew they’d encounter the bear on Wednesday, however. They received multiple between about 4:30 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday from different folks who had spotted the bear. Several others flagged down officers to report sightings, Miller said.

Bend police and the ODFW responded and found tracks. They didn’t locate the bear until Wednesday, though.

“With school back in session and many people walking and traveling through the area, Bend Police asks the public to be aware,” Miller wrote.

If you live around the Bend, Oregon area and see a black bear in the area, local authorities ask you to call Deschutes County non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

“Do not approach the bear,” Miller said, adding that police work closely with ODFW. ODFW specializes in handling these bears.