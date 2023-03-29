WATCH This Black Bear Demolish a Tree with Bare Claws, Teeth

We all know that one guy who thinks he could take on a bear. Show him this black bear shredding an old Douglas fir.

All jokes aside, few Instagram accounts have a handle on the hardcore aspects of nature like Nature is Metal. And their latest share comes from Yellowstone Wolf Tracker guide Michael Sypniewski.

In Michael’s footage, this black bear “exhaustively dismantles the softened wood of this once-mighty tree,” as Nature is Metal’s caption puts it. Scurrying inside the deteriorating wood are the tiny morsels this bruin is after. Neither they, or this yellowed wood, stand a chance:

“These insects seem to have been at this tree for a while, which would definitely help explain why the wood is so soft. Not only is it rotting, but the various tunnels bore into it by the insects have made it even weaker,” the post adds.

The strength of all bears is immense, and pound-for-pound a black bear is one of the strongest animals in North America. And sure, this old wood may be softer than it once was. But look at the near-effortless dismantling of this thick tree. Those sharp 1-to-2 inch claws (much shorter and stouter but far sharper than a grizzly bear’s) eviscerate what’s left, while his maw rips away the tree’s flesh with similar ease.

I say “his” because of the size of those paws, too. Black bear boars (males) typically have paws that are larger in comparison to their arm/leg size. Sows (females) will sport paws that are similar in width to their legs in maturity.

“Wait, Black Bears Eat Bugs?”

As for why this bear is so determined to rip this tree a new one with those paws, that’s an easy answer.

“Ants, termites, beetles, all of these insects can be found taking up residence within dead or dying trees. These trees often have softer, more accessible wood compared to healthy trees, making it easier for insects to penetrate, excavate, and consume the plant material,” Nature is Metal continues.

“Healthy trees are also a more challenging environment for insects due to the tree’s natural defenses against infestation and competition from other organisms,” the page cites. “While they do provide a lot of upside, the downside of infesting something that can quite easily be ripped apart by a foraging bear is blatantly obvious.”

Obvious, indeed. Despite their beastly reputation with some, black bears rarely indulge in meat that is not insects. In fact, insects like ants, grubs, termites, and the like make up a large portion of a black bear’s diet. As do berries, nuts, forage, acorns, and a host of other food sources some might find surprising.

Black bears are mighty generalists, and will eat pretty much anything that is easily accessible. Chasing down prey doesn’t really fit into this mindset that most of the species holds. Instead, as omnivores, they’ll dine on a vast variety of foods that come and go with the time of year. The bare necessities, really.