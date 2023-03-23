Watch This Black Bear Have a Field Day Playing With Family’s Yard Toys

What better way to celebrate World Bear Day than to watch this playful black bear fully enjoy a trampoline, soccer ball, and more.

“On an otherwise unremarkable Tuesday morning I looked out the window at exactly the right moment,” acdashw posted to YouTube Tuesday. That “right moment” turned into a full afternoon of black bear watching at her New York home as the bruin went to town on the family’s yard toys. First up? A soccer ball.

Set to comically-perfect Ragtime piano, the full-grown bruin rolls on his back as he fumbles the ball like a cub in play. Next, he’s off to the pool hose, which proves far more entertaining (for both the bear and us viewers).

From there, it’s off to the trampoline, the patio (where he makes off with a broom in-maw), and another hose by the pool that will probably have to be replaced. Take a look:

https://youtu.be/v8yGwm6yX_I Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: BEAR! (https://youtu.be/v8yGwm6yX_I)

On an otherwise unremarkable Tuesday morning I looked out the window at exactly the right moment… acdashw

Why Do Black Bears Play with Our Stuff?

Black bears are well known for their curiosity. But the species is especially playful, too, when comfortable. Roaming all by himself, this bruin is most likely a young male who’s just recently left the care of his mother.

As yearlings progress into adulthood, they retain much of their playfulness – an endearing trait that never fully leaves. Bear cubs stay with their mothers throughout the yearling phase, only breaking away when she is ready to mate again. This can happen as early as 12 months or as late as 2-years-old for her cub yearlings.

Play is an integral part of learning for bears. Cubs will wrestle, fight, and climb together for the first years of their life. As they do, they’re teaching each other how to defend themselves, climb to evade threats, and building strong bonds. Humans offer an array of fun objects not found in the wild, too. And whether it’s a broom, ball, trampoline, or hose, these household affects are fascinating to a black bear’s instinct to explore.

March 23 is World Bear Day

Each year on March 23rd, conservationists and bear lovers alike celebrate World Bear Day. And that’s all types of bears, from black and grizzlies to moon to sun and spectacled. While the polar bear has their own day on Feb. 27, today reminds us to appreciate and help protect all species.

Bear species inhabit North and South America, Europe, and Asia. Africa held the Atlas bear into modern times, but the species has since gone completely extinct. Australia and Antarctica are the only continents to not have native bear species.

In short, these furry, charismatic bruins inhabit a large portion of our planet. And as humanity continues to expand into bear country, celebrating them is important.

For more on how to be BearWise and keep bears alive and well, see our National Parks Journal: How to Be BearWise with Great Smoky Mountains’ Lead Wildlife Biologist next.