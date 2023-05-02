Black bear leaps out of school dumpster, narrowly misses principal in security video

Imagine removing a bar designed to keep black bears out of your dumpster, only to have one immediately emerge in your face.

That’s exactly what happened to James Marsh, principal of Summersville, West Virginia’s Zela Elementary. As Marsh removed the “bear-proofing” bar from the school’s dumpster Monday morning, he met a black bear face-to-face.

“You throw stuff in a dumpster,” he tells local WSAZ 3. “Things go in it, but you just don’t expect anything that big to come out of it.”

Zela Elementary’s security camera recorded the encounter, in which Marsh high-tails it away from the bear – and vice versa. These two certainly startled each other.

“I think both of us were equally surprised,” Marsh adds. “When you’re that close, they don’t seem that friendly.”

“Friendly” isn’t exactly a term we can apply to wildlife, as they don’t think the way we do. Regardless, Marsh absolutely had an innate fight or flight response when the black bear appeared mere inches from his face; emphasis on the flight.

“I have not been that close to one, and I doubt that many people have,” he recalls. “I didn’t even get to open the lid! It just popped out of there like a jack-in-the box. It let out a pretty loud growl or roar actually, and that was about the most intimidating thing of the whole event.”

Hopefully, this close call is as exciting as bear encounters get for the elementary school. It’s certainly one the principal will never forget. His students couldn’t get over it, either. And how could they? Their principal had just been jump-scared by a bear!

Running is a natural response, but black bears identify fleeing with prey animals

“The students at the school, they wanted to see it, and I showed it to all of them,” he tells the outlet. “They thought it was just hilarious. I had a couple little girls tell me when you see a bear, you’re not supposed to run.”

And oh, how proud that remark from his young students makes this naturalist and bear enthusiast. While running from a large predator is pretty much hard-wired into us humans, bears see this as a prey response. Prey animals flee, after all. Thankfully, the majority of black bears are as intimidated by us as we are of them. As one such bear, this West Virginia bruin took off running, too.

Out in the wilds of bear country, however, if a black bear approaches you, never run. To deter the bear from further approach, pursuit, or attack, the best strategy is to stand your ground, make yourself look as big as possible, then get real loud.

As for their resident dumpster diver, Principal Marsh says the West Virginia DNR has already come out to the school to “modify” the dumpster and make it bearproof. Unless they completely replace it with an actual bearproof receptacle, however, this is likely to happen again.

