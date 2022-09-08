Black Bear Opens Car Door, Enters Vehicle Just Like a Human: VIDEO

In this hilarious footage, a black bear opens the door of an SUV with human-like mannerisms. Then, the bear climbs into the car. We assume the bear was sniffing around for some food.

According to OutThere Colorado, a man named Dylan Faflick from Allenspark, Colorado captured the incredible video. The clip shows how bears can naturally perform some actions that we often designate for humans. It also serves as a reminder to keep food and belongings secured when enjoying the great outdoors.

Watch the hilarious clip below or here on Facebook Watch.

Around this time of the year, bears are feasting in preparation for hibernation. They aim to consume the maximum amount of calories per day they possibly can. Reportedly, bears eat up to 20,000 calories per day during this time. Before hibernation, bears get more desperate for food, turning to things like cars and trash cans like the black bear in the video.

Facebook users flooded the comment section with witty remarks on the video. One user joked: “He wanted to talk to you about your cars extended warranty.”

Another wrote that they “even lock my doors inside the garage. Here in mountains, bears break into garages too.” That’s definitely a good call on their part, and hopefully the video reminds all residing around bears to keep all food inside and car doors locked up.

Black Bear Attacks Tourist, Who Remains Calm and Survives

In an incident in Anchorage, Alaska, a tourist sustained minor injuries on Sunday, August 14th. A black bear approached the woman and swatted at her several times. The bear made contact with her twice in what local wildlife officials deem an “extremely rare” incident. The crazy encounter occurred on the city’s urban trail system.

The victim has yet to be identified. However, they were walking near Mile 7 of the popular Tony Knowles Coastal Trail in the Point Woronzof area. The area is near the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, the incident occurred around 6:00 p.m. A woman and a bicyclist saw the bear about fifty yards away. The bear walked toward them down the trail, and the pair then retreated. Then, the bear went into the woods in a parallel direction to the trail about twenty-five yards away.

“The victim felt that the bear had stopped walking in her direction, so she stopped at this sign that was alongside the trail and then the bear popped out at the sign,” Dave Battle, Anchorage area wildlife biologist for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, told ADN.

A woman was injured Sunday night when a black bear swatted at her in what wildlife officials called a highly unusual encounter on Anchorage’s Coastal Trail. https://t.co/YBXKYK3N5o — Anchorage Daily News (@adndotcom) August 15, 2022

He continued. “And the victim and the bear circled the sign for several minutes. The lady was trying to keep the sign between her and the bear.”

The bear then began swatting at the woman, striking her twice reportedly.

Battle described the woman as “remarkably calm” during the incident. He said: “She didn’t try to run from the bear or anything like that, she kept the sign between her and the bear and was just trying to scare it off.”

People nearby came to her rescue, making noise to eventually scare off the bear and stop its attack. However, the woman didn’t need to seek immediate medical attention, fortunately.